Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Calgary Flames host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, Jan 18 at 9 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN+ SNW, TVAS, and TSN4.

Toronto's last outing on Jan 16 ended in a 4-2 road loss to the Oilers, whereas Calgary secured a 3-2 home victory against the Coyotes in its most recent game on the same day.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Calgary Flames maintain an offensive average of 3.16 goals per game, allowing 3.07 goals against per game. Their power play operates at 13.7%, and the penalty kill stands at an impressive 84.6%.

Blake Coleman leads the team with 20 goals, 18 assists, and 106 shots on goal. In goal, Jacob Markstrom, with a 13-11-2 record, boasts a 2.59 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs, now standing at 21-13-8 for the year, lost 4-2 to Edmonton in their last game. The team averages 3.48 goals per game and allows 3.26 goals against.

William Nylander leads the team with 21 goals, 36 assists, and 184 shots on goal. Auston Matthews contributes 34 goals, and Mitch Marner contribute 18 goals and 28 assists.

Toronto excels with a 25.6% power play success rate and a 77.3% penalty kill efficiency. In goal, Martin Jones holds an 8-5-1 record this season, maintaining a 2.36 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Flames have faced each other in a total of 154 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Maple Leafs overall record is 73-67-12-2 (51.3%) against the Flames.

In regular season games alone, the Maple Leafs maintain a 71-67-12-2 (50.7%) record against the Flames.

Toronto excels with 25.6% success rate on the power play, while the Flames operates at 13.7%.

The Toronto's penalty kill is efficient at 77.3%, and the Flames boast a strong 84.6% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

The Toronto holds a season record of 18-17 when favored. The Maple Leafs, with a 15-13 record when playing with odds shorter than -130, enter this game with a 56.5% chance of securing a victory.

On the other side, the Flames, designated as underdogs 22 times this season, have pulled off 10 upsets. Calgary struggles when considered underdogs with odds of +110 or longer, holding a 2-10 record, and they face this game with a 47.6% chance of winning.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4 - 3 Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes