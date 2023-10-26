Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Lines, Odds, Predictions, & more | 26th Oct 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Toronto is coming off a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, which extended their winning streak to two. Dallas, meanwhile, is riding a three-game win streak and is coming off a 4-1 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports in the States and TSN4 in Canada at 8 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have turned to Joseph Woll in net after Ilya Samsonov was pulled against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Toronto is 4-2 and averaging 3.67 goals per game while their power play ranks fourth at 35 percent.

The Maple Leafs have been led by William Nylander and John Tavares who have 10 points, Auston Matthews has eight, while John Klingberg, Max Domi, and Morgan Rielly have all recorded five points.

Dallas Stars preview

The Dallas Stars are 4-0-1 and on a three-game win streak. This season, Dallas is averaging three goals per game which ranks 14th, while their power play has been poor at just 12.5 percent. The Stars have been solid defensively and in the net, allowing just two goals per game.

The Stars have been led by Joe Pavelski who has six points, while Wyatt Johnson has five and Jamie Benn, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson have recorded four points.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Forwards

Jarnkrok-Matthews-Marner

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Kampf-Domi

Gregor-Holmberg-Reaves

Defensemen

Rielly-Brodie

McCabe-Liljegren

Giordano-Klingberg

Goalies

Woll

Samsonov

Dallas Stars lines

Forwards

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Marchment-Duchene-Seguin

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Dellandrea-Faksa-Smith

Defensemen

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Lundkvist

Harley-Hakanpaa

Goalies

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Maple Leafs vs. Stars: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are +102 while the Dallas Stars are slight -122 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Toronto will be going with Joseph Woll in the net, who has been a much better goalie than Ilya Samsonov. However, their defense has been a major problem, as teams are still getting plenty of chances to score. Dallas, meanwhile, has one of the best goalies in the NHL and should be able to shut Toronto's offense down here.

Prediction: Dallas 4, Toronto 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Dallas 22 votes