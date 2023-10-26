Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 26th Oct 2023

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, hockey fans are in for a thrilling matchup as the Dallas Stars (4-0-1) face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2).

The game is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Fans can catch all the action live on Bally Sports or stream the game through Fubo.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Both teams have had a strong start to the season, with the Dallas Stars currently occupying the third spot in the Western Conference, while the Toronto Maple Leafs sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the game with momentum on their side, having secured a convincing 4-1 victory on the road against the Washington Capitals in their previous outing.

Despite being outshot 37-17, the Maple Leafs managed to stay on course, and their power-play proficiency played a crucial role in the win. They converted two of their three power-play opportunities in Washington, with star player Auston Matthews leading the charge.

Matthews, who has already notched seven goals and one assist this season, has been a standout performer, scoring a couple of hat-tricks in the first two games of the season.

Dallas Stars game preview

On the other hand, the Dallas Stars are riding a three-game winning streak into this matchup, with their most recent victory being a 4-1 road triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Stars have displayed a well-rounded game, with wins against the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers, both in overtime. In their last game, they managed to overcome an early deficit by seeing goals from four different players.

One notable aspect of the Stars' performance has been their penalty-killing. In their last game, they successfully thwarted all three of Pittsburgh's power-play opportunities, maintaining a perfect record for the 2023-24 season in terms of not allowing a power-play goal. However, their own power-play performance is an area they aim to improve in the future.

As the Stars take on the Maple Leafs, fans can anticipate an exciting clash of two formidable teams.