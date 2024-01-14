Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 14, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (21-16-5) will bring a three-game road winning streak to Scotiabank Arena for a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs (21-11-8) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The puck drop was initially scheduled for 7 PM, but a delay of 30 minutes was added due to travel delays for Detroit caused by winter storms.

Toronto faced a 5-3 defeat at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, whereas Detroit celebrated a 5-3 win over the LA Kings in its home game on the same date.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, SNO and BSDET.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Detroit Red Wings are averaging 3.51 goals per game and allowing 3.39 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 21.5%, and they boast an 81.9% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit with impressive stats, scoring 17 goals, 21 assists and 126 shots on goal. Dylan Larkin has contributed significantly to the team's performance, amassing 36 points in the season with 16 goals and 20 assists.

In goal, James Reimer, with a 3-6-2 record this year, has faced 38 goals, maintaining a 3.42 GAA, making 304 saves and posting a .889 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs maintain an average of 3.56 goals scored and 3.18 goals against per game, with a strong 26.7% success rate on the power play and a 76.8% efficiency on the penalty kill.

William Nylander stands out as Toronto's top performer, contributing 21 goals, 36 assists and 169 shots on goal. Auston Matthews has been a scoring force with 33 goals and 15 assists for a total of 48 points at a rate of 1.2 per game.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds a 5-2-6 record this year, with a 3.94 GAA and a .862 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Red Wings have faced off in a total of 798 games, combining both regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs hold an overall record of 358-346-93-1 against the Red Wings.

In regular season encounters alone, the Maple Leafs maintain a 300-287-93-1 record against the Red Wings.

Toronto boasts the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate at 26.50%, while the Red Wings hold the 15th ranked power play percentage at 21.69%.

The Maple Leafs lead the NHL with the sixth-best faceoff win percentage at 53.4%, while the Red Wings rank 16th with a 50.1% faceoff win rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

Toronto has secured victory in 18 out of 34 games this season when considered the favorite. In 10 games where the odds were lower than -198, the Maple Leafs claimed victory in five. The current odds project a 66.4% chance of Toronto winning this game.

As for the Red Wings, labeled as the underdog 28 times this season, they managed to upset their opponents in 12 of those games, resulting in a 42.9% success rate. Specifically, Detroit holds a 1-4 record as the underdog with odds of +163 or longer, carrying a 38.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5 - 1 Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthew to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Mitchell Marner to score anytime: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No

