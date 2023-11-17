Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 17th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, as the game is taking place in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series. The game can be seen on ESPN+ in the States and TSN4 in Canada.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) sit fourth in the Atlantic division and are on a two-game win streak. But, they haven't played since last Saturday as they had to travel to Sweden.

Toronto has been led by William Nylander (22 points), Auston Matthews (19 points), Mitch Marner (17 points), John Tavares (16 points) and Morgan Reilly (12 points).

Meanwhile, Detroit (8-5-3) is third in the Atlantic Division and is expected to be a borderline playoff team this season. The Red Wings are 1-3 in their last four and are led by Dylan Larkin (17 points), Alex DeBrincat (16 points), JT Compher (13 points), Shayne Gostisbehere (12 points) and Lucas Raymond (12 points).

The Red Wings played in Sweden on Friday, losing 5-4 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto leads the all-time series 357-342-93-5.

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.53 goals per game which ranks ninth.

Toronto is allowing 3.53 goals per game which ranks 27th.

Detroit is averaging 3.69 goals per game which is fifth.

The Red Wings are allowing 3.38 goals per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are -170 favorites on Friday while the Detroit Red Wings are +142 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals, with the over juiced to -125.

The Red Wings are coming off a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss in a game they trailed 4-0 and came back just to lose on Thursday. Now, on the back-to-back, and after the energy dump of that loss, I like the Maple Leafs to get a big win here.

Toronto will be well rested after not playing since last Saturday, and their offense has started to find its groove as well.

Prediction: Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win in regulation -110

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -125

Tip 3: William Nylander anytime goal scorer +115

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin over 2.5 shots -150

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Detroit 0 votes