Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 5: Preview, lines, predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still alive. They trail the Florida Panthers 3-1 in the series as they head back home for Game 5.

Toronto mustered up just enough to earn a 2-1 victory in Game 4, stave off elimination, and avoid a sweep in this second-round series.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST on Friday night.

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 5

TV: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

The Toronto Maple Leafs dug deep in Game 4. They knew that being swept by the lowest seed in the playoffs would likely offset all of the good they did in winning their first series in 19 years. But after dropping three straight, can the Leafs flip the script and become just the fourth team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit?

“We're just going to keep fighting,” Leafs forward John Tavares said.

For this team, that may be the best approach possible.

In Toronto, more so than in any other NHL market, pressure is insurmountable. When things go right, they are the best team in the world. But when things go wrong, chaos ensues in Ontario that would shatter most organizations.

For the Leafs to have any chance, they need to forget.

Forget about the pressure, forget the ramifications of losing, forget the series score, forget it all. Just go out in Game 5 and play hockey. Because when they do that, they are truly one of the best teams in the NHL, a team more than capable of making a deeper run.

If they cannot forget, the Panthers will pounce.

For Florida, they want to end this series as soon as possible. Not only is the extra rest a huge asset at this time of year, but the Cats are also well aware of the dangers of letting the Leafs sneak back in.

After fighting off elimination in Game 5 against the Boston Bruins, the Panthers won two more games to complete a 3-1 series comeback, a rarity in the league. Now, they take on the opposite role and try to get past the Maple Leafs before their confidence and belief can build.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Samsonov

Woll

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Luostarinen-Bennett-Tkachuk

Lomberg-Lundell-Reinhart

Cousins-Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

Staal-Montour

Maura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Prediction

I think that the Maple Leafs are capable of winning this game. Can they get over the emotion and pressure that comes with it? That will be the key.

Oh, and expect some fireworks as these two teams really do not like each other.

Maple Leafs 4, Panthers

