Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 5: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Playoffs

Game 5 of the second round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers promises to be an intense battle as both teams fight for their playoff lives.

The Panthers had dominated the series, winning the first three games, but the Maple Leafs bounced back in Game 4 with a crucial victory. With the Panthers looking to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference Final and the Maple Leafs striving to extend the series, Game 5 is poised to be an exciting clash.

Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers: Game Details, TV Listings, and Streaming options

Time & Date: 7 p.m. ET, May 12, 2023

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

Where to Watch

CBC - CBC is a national public broadcaster in Canada and has a long-standing history of covering various sports events, including NHL games.

SN - Sportsnet is a Canadian sports television network that offers extensive coverage of hockey, including NHL games.

TVAS - TVA Sports is a French-language sports network in Canada, primarily serving the province of Quebec. They provide coverage of various sports, including the NHL.

When it comes to streaming options for watching the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 5, several popular platforms are available: DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Series overview

The Florida Panthers have exerted control over the series, despite their offensive struggles.

With just 11 goals scored in the series, their success has primarily relied on the contributions of Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart, who have combined for three goals and eight assists.

The Panthers will be looking for more offensive production from their defensemen, Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling, who have been relatively quiet in terms of goalscoring.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found themselves with their backs against the wall. With a meager eight goals scored in the series, they have heavily relied on the performances of Mitch Marner, Ryan O'Reilly, and William Nylander (who have contributed three goals and four assists).

The Maple Leafs will need their star players, Auston Matthews and John Tavares, to step up and produce offensively. They have been relatively limited in their contributions during the series.

With the Panthers aiming to advance and the Maple Leafs desperately seeking to force a Game 6, both teams will be highly motivated to secure a victory in Game 5. The Panthers will look to regain their dominant form and close out the series, while the Maple Leafs will strive to build on their Game 4 success and keep their playoff hopes alive.

