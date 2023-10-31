Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 31st Oct 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Toronto went 3-1-1 on their five-game road trip and now returns home for one game. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is coming off a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

The game can be seen on ESPN in the States and TSN4 in Canada at 8 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 5-2-1 to begin the season and are coming fourth in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is averaging 3.5 goals per game, while their powerplay ranks fifth at 32.1%. The Maple Leafs are allowing three goals per game which ranks 12th, but Joseph Woll has taken over the net.

The Maple Leafs have been led by William Nylander who has 12 points, John Tavares has 11, and Auston Matthews has 10 points. Also chipping in are Mitch Marner and Morgan Reilly who have seven points, and John Klingberg has five points.

Los Angeles Kings preview

The Los Angeles Kings are currently leading the NHL in offense as LA is averaging 4.38 goals per game. The Kings' powerplay has just been average, but LA has a 13.3 shooting percentage, while also averaging 33 shots per game. LA is also allowing 3.5 goals per game which ranks 25th.

The Kings are led by Kevin Fiala who has 11 points, Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have eight points, Mikey Anderson and Trevor Moore have seven points, and Drew Doughty has recorded six.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Forwards

Jarnkrok-Matthews-Marner

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Kampf-Domi

Gregor-Holmberg-Reaves

Defensemen

Rielly-Brodie

Giordano-Liljegren

Lagesson-Klingberg

Goalies

Woll

Samsonov

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Fiala-Dubois-Laferriere

Moore-Danault-Kaliyev

Grundstrom-Lizotte-Lewis

Defensemen

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Englund-Spence

Goalies

Talbot

Copley

Maple Leafs vs. Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are -148 favorites with the Los Angeles Kings are +124 underdogs, while the over/under is set at 6.5, with the over juiced to -135.

Toronto is a better defensive team with Joseph Woll in net, but the Kings have one of the best offenses in the NHL, and shoot a ton of pucks at the net. The Maple Leafs offense can match Los Angeles' as this should be a very high-paced and action-packed game, but one Toronto edges out at home.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5, Kings 3

