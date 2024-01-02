Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

Join the excitement at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Jan 2, as the Los Angeles Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 10.30 p.m. ET. Watch the action unfold on ESPN+ and Hulu.

LA Kings experienced a heartbreaking 3-2 shootout loss at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec 30. Meanwhile, Toronto's last game on Dec 30 resulted in a 3-2 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

In their quest to end a three-game losing streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs target a victory against the LA Kings.

Toronto displays a robust 8-3-5 road record and holds an overall record of 17-10-7. The team ranks 10th in the league, having netted a total of 120 goals at an average of 3.5 per game.

Mitchell Marner leads with 14 goals and 24 assists, while Auston Matthews has recorded 11 goals and six assists in the last 10 games.

In goal, Joseph Woll boasts an 8-5-1 record, a 2.80 GAA, and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings exhibit a strong performance with an overall record of 20-8-5, including 7-6-4 record in home games.

Notably, they maintain an unbeaten streak of 18-0-3 in games where they achieve three or more goals.

Kevin Fiala stands out with eight goals and 23 assists, while Anze Kopitar has showcased his prowess with four goals and six assists in the last 10 games.

In goal, Cam Talbot holds a commendable 14-7-3 record , supported by a 2.10 GAA and a .924 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Kings and Maple Leafs have faced off in a total of 170 games, encompassing both regular season and playoffs. The Kings hold an overall record of 75-73-21-1 (50.3%) against the Maple Leafs, with a regular season record of 70-66-21-1 (50.9%). The Maple Leafs exhibit an offensive prowess, scoring 3.53 goals per game, while allowing 3.44 goals against per game. The Kings score an average of 3.48 goals per game, concede 2.33 goals against per game. The Maple Leafs showcase a 25.7% success rate on the power play and a 77.7% efficiency on the penalty kill. On the other hand, the Kings have a power play success rate of 19.3%, coupled with an 86.5% efficiency on the penalty kill. The Kings' longest winning streak against the Maple Leafs is 5 games, occuring on two separate occasions in their history.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

In the current season, Los Angeles has secured victory in 16 out of 24 games when considered the favorite. Additionally, the Kings have excelled in matchups with odds lower than -135, winning 14 out of 19 and carrying a favorable 57.4% chance of winning the game.

Toronto has played as the underdog in five games this season, managing to upset their opponent in two of those instances. The Maple Leafs secured a victory in a game where they had odds of +115 or longer, demonstrating their resilience, and they enter this match with a 46.5% chance of securing another win.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 2 – 4 Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: Yes

