Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 11th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs go on the road to play the New York Islanders on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at the UBS Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 14-6-4 and coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday to extend their win streak to two. The Maple Leafs are 4-1 in their last five games.

Toronto has been led by William Nylander, who has 32 points. Auston Matthews has contributed 27 points, Mitch Marner has 25 points and John Tavares has 23.

New York, meanwhile, is 12-7-7 and on a two-game win streak as the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the LA Kings. New York has been led by Mathew Barzal, who has 28 points. Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat have contributed 24 points, Brock Nelson has 20 points and Kyle Palmieri has 15.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: Head-to-Head & Key Numbers

Toronto is 78-69-7-11 all-time against New York.

The Maple Leafs are 6-2-3 on the road this season.

The Islanders average 3.00 goals per game, which ranks 20th.

Toronto is averaging 3.33 goals per game, ranking ninth.

New York is 6-3-5 at home this season.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are -135 favorites while the New York Islanders are +114 underdog, with the over/under set at six goals.

Toronto lost starting goalie Joseph Woll to an injury, but Ilya Samsonov looked good in Nashville, as he's starting to find his groove. The Islanders have struggled to score goals, while the Maple Leafs offense is one of the best in the NHL.

Toronto should be able to get timely goals from its big four as New York will struggle to limit the Maple Leafs' offense.

Prediction: Toronto 4, New York 2

Toronto vs New York: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -135.

Tip 2: Mitch Marner over 2.5 shots -130.

Tip 3: Toronto over 3.5 goals +120.

Tip 4: Brock Nelson over 0.5 points -145.

