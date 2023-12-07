Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 7, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs go on the road to play the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Center on Thursday. The game can be seen on TSN4 in Canada and streamed on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 12-6-4, which is good for fifth in the Atlantic Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference. Toronto is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday and is 2-2 in its last four games.

Toronto has been led by William Nylander, who has 29 points, and Auston Matthews, who has 25 points. Mitch Marner, with 24 points, John Tavares, with 21, and Morgan Reilly, with 16, have also played their part.

Ottawa, meanwhile, is 10-10 and 16th in the Eastern Conference, which is dead-last, but is on a two-game win streak, coming off a 6-2 win at home against the New York Rangers.

The Senators have been led by Tim Stutzle, who has 24 points. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk have 19 points each, while Drake Batherson and Vladimir Tarasenko have 17 points apiece.

Maple Leafs vs Senators: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 67-58-3-13 all-time against Ottawa.

The Maple Leafs are 5-2-3 on the road this season.

Ottawa is averaging 3.45 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

Toronto is averaging 3.27 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

The Senators are 8-7 at home.

The Maple Leafs allow 3.32 which ranks 19th.

Maple Leafs vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are slight -135 favorites while the Ottawa Senators are +114 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5, with the over juiced to -135.

Toronto and Ottawa have both had disappointing starts to the season. The Maple Leafs were expected to be near the top of the Eastern Conference, while the Sens were expected to be a playoff team.

Both teams have struggled to keep the puck out of their net. Both offenses have been solid, though, which should lead to an exciting and back-and-forth game. However, Toronto is the better team overall and should edge out a win.

Prediction: Toronto 5-3 Ottawa

Maple Leafs vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -135

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -135

Tip 3: Drake Batherson over 0.5 points -130

Tip 4: Mitch Marner over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Ottawa 0 votes