Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 25th 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-10) will face the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh today at 7 p.m. ET.

The Penguins are looking to rebound from their 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are fresh off a 4-3 overtime defeat against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVA Sports, CBC, and SportsNet PT.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs excel offensively, averaging 4.00 goals per game this month. Top forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner lead with 31 goals and 37 assists, supported by John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Callie Jarnkrok.

Morgan Rielly's offensive input from defense is notable. However, the defense falters, allowing 3.42 goals per game. Goaltender Joseph Woll stands out with a .909 save percentage and 2.90 GAA, making crucial saves among a struggling defensive unit.

On the other hand, the Penguins shine this season with a potent offense averaging 3.22 goals per game. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel lead with 18 goals and 25 assists, while Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Reilly Smith contribute significantly.

Erik Karlsson's defensive contributions and five goals enhance the team's performance. Defensively, strong pairings by Karlsson, Pettersson, Letang and Graves limit opponents to 2.61 goals per game. Goaltender Jerry stands out with a .916 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA, making crucial saves.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and key numbers

Offensive Performance: The Penguins have scored a total of 58 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, placing them 18th in the league. In contrast, the Maple Leafs, with 63 goals at a rate of 3.5 per game, hold the 10th position in the NHL. Teams Efficiency: The Penguins exhibit a power-play conversion rate of 13.73%, ranking 25th, yet their penalty-kill success rate is notable at 85.71%, securing the seventh position. On the other hand, the Maple Leafs showcase a formidable power-play percentage of 28.3% (fifth), but their penalty kill lags behind at 22nd with a rate of 76.6%. Faceoff Dominance and Shooting Precision: The Penguins lead with a faceoff win percentage of 55.3%, yet they possess a team shooting percentage of 9.5%, positioning them 25th in the league. In contrast, the Maple Leafs, ranking seventh in faceoff win rate at 52.6%, showcase a superior 11% shooting percentage, securing the 10th spot.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and prediction

Maple Leafs boast an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of the time) when playing as a favorite of -120 or shorter. There is a 54.5% chance for the Maple Leafs to secure victory in the upcoming contest. In contrast, the Penguins boast a 3-2 record when labeled as an underdog with +100 or more odds and indicate a 50.0% likelihood of the Penguins coming out on top.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Pittsburgh to secure a victory

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Penguins to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score: Yes

