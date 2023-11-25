Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 25th 2023

On Saturday, November 25, hockey enthusiasts will be treated to an exciting matchup as the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3) clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-10) at PPG Paints Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NHL Network, offering fans a prime-time spectacle of skill and strategy.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Fubo TV

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The offensive firepower of both teams adds an extra layer of anticipation to this matchup. The Toronto Maple Leafs, boasting a stellar 3.53 goals per game, have been lighting up the scoreboard this season.

The dynamic trio of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner has been particularly outstanding, combining for an impressive 31 goals and 37 assists. However, it's not just the top lines contributing; John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Calle Jarnkrok, along with defenseman Morgan Rielly, have also played pivotal roles in the team's offensive success.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Penguins, on the other hand, have showcased promise with an offense averaging 3.22 goals per game. The formidable duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel has led the charge, amassing 18 goals and 25 assists. Yet, it's the depth of their offensive lineup that makes them a formidable opponent.

Players like Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Reilly Smith, along with defenseman Erik Karlsson, have contributed significantly, adding 25 goals and 22 assists to the team's offensive production.

For fans eager to catch the action live, the game will be available on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. Additionally, NHL Network will provide comprehensive coverage, ensuring viewers don't miss a moment of the intense showdown. For those looking to stream the game online, Fubo offers a free-watching option, providing accessibility to the exciting clash between two of the league's top teams.