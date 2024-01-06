Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 6th 2024 

The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7) are set to face the struggling San Jose Sharks (9-27-3) at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, Jan 6, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sharks have faced a tough streak, losing their last 10 games. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. Toronto's most recent game resulted in a 2-1 road victory against the Ducks on Jan 3, while San Jose's last match ended in a 2-1 home loss to the Jets on Jan 4.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview

Following triumphs over the Kings and Ducks, the Toronto Maple Leafs demonstrate an offensive prowess, averaging 3.47 goals per game and converting 24.6 percent of power play opportunities.

Auston Matthews leads the team with 30 goals, while William Nylander contributes 32 assists, and John Tavares registers 140 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Leafs allow 3.28 goals per game, and successfully thwart 78.7% of opponent power plays. In goal, Joseph Woll holds a season record of 8-5-1, conceding 41 goals on 490 shots, with a 2.80 GAA and .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks encountered recent setbacks against the Avalanche, Red Wings, and Jets. Offensively, they average 2.03 goals per game, converting 18.6 percent of power play opportunities.

Tomas Hertl leads the team with 13 goals, while Mikael Granlund contributes 21 assists, and Fabian Zetterlund registers 89 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Sharks allow an average of 4.03 goals per game and successfully kill 72.9% percent of opponent power plays. In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood holds a season record of 4-15-2, facing 762 shots and conceding 83 goals, with a 3.84 GAA and .891 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Sharks have faced off 64 games, including regular season and playoffs.

The Sharks' overall record against the Maple Leafs stands at 29-29-5-1 (49.2%), with a slightly better regular season record of 26-25-5-1 (50%).

The longest winning streak the Sharks have enjoyed over the Maple Leafs spans 10 games, starting on Feb 23, 2012, with a 2-1 victory and lasting until Oct 30, 2017.

In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs lead the NHL with a 53.5% win rate, while the Sharks rank 12th at 50.8%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds and prediction

Across 30 games this season where Toronto have been favorites, they have emerged victorious in 16 instances. The Maple Leafs faced odds shorter than -297 once, resulting in an unusual loss, and are now positioned with a 74.8% probability of winning this game.

Conversely, the Sharks, as underdogs in 39 games, managed to clinch nine wins. When listed as underdogs with odds of +237 or longer, San Jose holds a 4-11 record, presenting a 29.7% chance of winning this match.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 6-2 Sharks.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

