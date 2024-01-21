Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 21, 2024

The Seattle Kraken (19-17-9) will look to break a three game losing streak when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-8) at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Toronto suffered a 6-4 loss on the road against the Canucks in their previous game on Saturday, while Seattle's latest game ended in a 4-2 defeat on the road against the Oilers on Thursday.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNO, TVAS and ROOT-NW.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.49 goals and allowing 3.26 goals against per game. Their power play success is 26%, while they have a strong 77% penalty kill rate.

William Nylander leads Toronto with 23 goals, 38 assists and 189 shots on goal. Auston Matthews has contributed 37 goals and 18 assists, while Mitchell Marner has 20 goals and 29 assists. In goal, Joseph Woll holds a 8-5-1 record this season, boasting a 2.80 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Kraken maintains an average of 2.78 goals scored per game, conceding 2.89 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 21.3%, while their penalty kill is a strong 79.4%.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads Seattle with 12 goals, 24 assists and 121 shots on goal. Jared McCann has 18 goals and 11 assists, while Vince Dunn has contributed eight goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Joey Daccord holds a 13-7-8 record this year, maintaining a 2.35 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off five times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs are 4-1 (80%) against the Kraken.

The Maple Leafs are on a two-game winning streak with Kraken.

The Maple Leafs excel in power-play conversion, with 25.00%, while the Kraken are 21.26%.

In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have a 53.7% win rate, while the Krakens are 48.8%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Toronto has seen success as the favorite this season, with a 19-17 record. In 31 games featuring odds lower than -121, the Maple Leafs have secured victory 17 times and has a 54.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Kraken, playing as the underdog in 30 games, have pulled off upsets on 10 occasions. In 25 games as an underdog with odds at +101 or longer, Seattle is 9-16, with a 49.8% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4-3 Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: John Tavares to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win? Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes