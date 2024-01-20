Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The 30-11-4 Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the 22-13-8 Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday, Jan 20, at 7 p.m. ET. This exciting game will air on SN and ESPN+.

Vancouver's January 18 game saw them clinch a 2-1 home victory against the Arizona Coyotes, while Toronto emerged victorious with a 4-3 road win over the Calgary Flames on the same day.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs boast an impressive 12-4-6 record on the road, with their offense taking the lead, averaging 3.49 goals per game. On the defensive end, they allow 3.26 goals per game but have conceded 20 goals in their last five.

William Nylander has been a key contributor with 21 goals and 38 assists, complemented by combined efforts from Auston Matthews and Mitch Mamer, who have combined for 56 goals and 46 assists.

In goal, Martin Jones holds an impressive 9-5-1 record this season, maintaining a 2.40 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are enjoying a remarkable season, holding a 30-11-4 overall record and a 15-4-1 record at home.

Their offensive prowess is evident, averaging 3.78 goals per game. Defensively, the team is solid, allowing only 2.51 goals per game, and in their last three games, they've conceded just five goals.

Key contributors include J.T. Miller with 20 goals and 41 assists, Elias Pettersson notching 24 goals and 35 assists and defenseman Quinn Hughes with 11 goals and 42 assists

In goal, Thatcher Demko has been outstanding with a 23-8-1 record, a .919 SV%, a 2.42 GAA and a 15.0 goals saved above average.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Canucks have faced off in a total of 167 games combining both the regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs hold an overall record of 69-74-22-2 (47.9%) against the Canucks.

In regular season games alone, the Maple Leafs maintain a 68-70-22-2 (48.8%) record against Vancouver.

Toronto ranks sixth in power play success with a 26% rate, contrasting with Vancouver's 10th place standing with a 23% powerplay success rate.

In penalty kills, Toronto operates at 77% while the Canucks maintain a 79.1% success rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has shown its strength as the favorite this season, securing 17 wins in 24 such games. With a 12-16 record in games where their odds were shorter than -130, the Canucks have a 56.5% chance of winning here.

On the other hand, Toronto has embraced the underdog role, triumphing in three out of seven games where they were not the favorite. With a 2-1 record in games where odds listed them at +109 or longer, the Maple Leafs carry a 47.8% chance of winning the forthcoming matchup.

Prediction: Canucks 5-4 Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Andrei Kuzmenko to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Toronto Maple Leafs Vancouver Canucks 0 votes