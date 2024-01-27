Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game to be broadcast on ESPN+ and SN.

Following Winnipeg's 1-0 OT road loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, both teams will be eager to make their mark in this highly anticipated rematch.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

The Jets boast an impressive 30-11-5 overall record, including a strong 16-6-2 performance at home.

They have excelled with a 26-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals, averaging 3.17 goals per game, allowing only 2.26 goals against. Nikolaj Ehlers has contributed 16 goals, 19 assists while Mark Scheifele has 14 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 28-3-3 record, maintaining a 2.17 GAA and an impressive .925 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hold a 13-5-6 record on the road and a 24-14-8 overall record, averaging 3.43 goals per game and conceding 3.20. William Nylander leads the team with an impressive 23 goals, 38 assists. Auston Matthews has 39 goals and 18 assists, while Mitch Marner has 20 goals and 31 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov has a 7-3-6 record with a 3.45 goals GAA and a .875 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 78 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Jets are 33-42-1-2 (42.9%) against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have a 23.7% success rate, while the Jets are 16.1%.

The Maple Leafs have a 76.7% on the penalty kill, while the Jets are 78.4%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and prediction

The Maple Leafs, as underdogs in eight games this season, have managed three upsets, resulting in a success rate of 37.5%. As underdogs with odds of +110 or more, Toronto has a 2-1 record, giving them a 47.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets have been dominant as favorites, winning 24 of 30 games. In 25 games with odds shorter than -131, the Jets have emerged victorious 19 times, indicating a strong 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3-2 Jets

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Kyle Connor to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

