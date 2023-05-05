Toronto Maple Leafs: Who will replace Matthew Knies in the series? 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies was injured in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Knies went into an awkward collision with Sam Bennet, who was not penalized on the play. Bennet, however, was later penalized and fined for a heavy cross-check on Michael Bunting.

Here is the collision:

Jason Gold @JayGold85 Sam Bennett shoves Matthew Knies, making him go back-first into the boards, then tops it off with a bodyslam to the ice. It’s a rough one out there tonight, folks! Sam Bennett shoves Matthew Knies, making him go back-first into the boards, then tops it off with a bodyslam to the ice. It’s a rough one out there tonight, folks! https://t.co/ADLWAmveWf

Who will the Toronto Maple Leafs choose to fill in for Matthew Knies?

Knies left the game and did not return in the Maple Leaf's 3-2 Game 2 loss.

On Friday, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Knies suffered a concussion and was expected to miss at least the next two games. Keefe also mentioned that he did not expect Knies to be back during the seven-game series against Florida.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Matthew Knies has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Games 3 & 4. Sheldon Keefe also stated that he's "unlikely" to return to the series. Matthew Knies has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Games 3 & 4. Sheldon Keefe also stated that he's "unlikely" to return to the series. https://t.co/ZRzWjCeToS

Knies was the top prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long time. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher lit up the college game. He was an overtime-winner away from bringing the first National Title to Minnesota in 20 years.

After tallying 42 points in 40 college games, Knies joined the Maple Leafs after the Gophers championship game and played his first NHL game on April 10th against the Florida Panthers. The 20-year-old forward recorded one assist in three regular-season games.

In the postseason, Knies really took form.

The rookie entered the lineup in Game 3 against Tampa Bay and tallied three assists in five games. Then, in the first game of the second round, he did this:

ESPN @espn



Matthew Knies gives the Leafs life with his first career NHL goal THE ROOKIEMatthew Knies gives the Leafs life with his first career NHL goal THE ROOKIE‼️Matthew Knies gives the Leafs life with his first career NHL goal 🍁 https://t.co/9ajdspr8yP

Who will replace Matthew Knies for the Maple Leafs?

With Knies expected to miss the series, the Leafs are faced with a decision. Who will replace him in the lineup in a series that they trail 2-0? Will it be Zach Aston-Reese, Wayne Simmonds, or somebody else?

Zach Aston-Reese

Zach Aston-Reese is the most obvious choice here.

He played 77 regular-season games, tallied 14 points, provides a physical aspect, and has already played in six games during the 2023 playoffs. He even scored in Game 2 against Tampa Bay.

InHale Sports @InHaleSport



#LeafsForever Zach Aston-Reese stuffs the loose puck across the goal line to put Toronto up by 4! Zach Aston-Reese stuffs the loose puck across the goal line to put Toronto up by 4!#LeafsForever https://t.co/7rp97gnkj8

However, Aston-Reese played limited minutes when he was in the lineup and was an overall -2 in six playoff games.

Wayne Simmonds

Wayne Simmonds is not the player he once was. Injuries and age caught up with the 34-year-old, and the once-premier power forward looks to be nearing the end of his career.

During the regular season, Simmonds played in only 18 games, recording two assists. But, let's not forget the type of player he was not too long ago.

Between 2013 and 2018, Simmonds racked up the following goal totals: 29, 28, 32, 31, and 24. In three of those five seasons, he finished with over 100 penalty minutes. Can his body handle the intensity of this series? Can he be even a shadow of the player he used to be and give Toronto a boost?

Is there another option? We will find out soon.

The good news for Toronto is that they have two days before Game 3 and another two-day break ahead of Game 4 to figure all of this out.

Poll : 0 votes