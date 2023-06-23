Travis Konecny landing spots: 3 teams the Philadelphia Flyers forward can move to

Travis Konecny is expected to be traded this offseason and will be highly sought after.

Konecny was arguably the best player for the Philadelphia Flyers as he recorded 61 points in 60 games last season. The 26-year-old has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Philadelphia, but with the Flyers rebuilding, he could be moved.

If Philadelphia does decide to trade Konecny, here are three potential landing spots for Konecny.

#1. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have a ton of cap space and assets and are in the mix to acquire either Alex DeBrincat or Travis Konecny.

Konecny will likely be traded for a first-round pick and the Red Wings hold the ninth and 17th picks in the first round. They also have picks 41, 42, and 43 in the second round, so they could package the 17th pick and one of the seconds to acquire Konecny. GM Steve Yzerman said they will likely move some picks.

“I’ve never had three picks in a row, particularly three in the second round,” Yzerman said to reporters. “That’s interesting. Those picks tend to be valuable.

"If you look at every team’s draft grid, a lot of teams don’t have firsts, don’t have second-round picks, so potentially are looking to acquire that... Whether you’re using them to move up in the draft, move back in the draft, acquire more picks or acquire players. In the position we’re in, it’s nice to have a lot of draft picks.

If Detroit does make the trade with the Flyers, Konecny could play on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. The Red Wings are likely the front-runner for Konecny if he gets moved.

#2. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers need to find secondary scoring outside of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisitl, and trading for Travis Konecny makes a lot of sense.

The Oilers have just $5 million in cap space but can make some more by moving Kailer Yamamoto and his $3.1 million contract, which would be enough to acquire Konecny.

However, what Edmonton would give up for him is uncertain as the Oilers only have second, sixth and seventh-round picks this year. They would have to trade future picks in order to get him.

#3. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken surprised many by making the second round of the playoffs and enters this offseason with a ton of cap space and assets to move.

Travis Konecny would fit well as either the first-line or second-line winger and add much-needed scoring to Seattle's offense. If the Kraken acquire Konecny, it would just deepen their team and make them more likely to go on another playoff run next season.

