Travis Konecny landing spots: 3 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' former all-star

The Philadelphia Flyers are in a clear rebuild mode and Travis Konecny is likely on the trade block.

The Flyers have already traded away the likes of Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov, and Konecny is rumored to be on the move as well.

However, as of right now, no deal has been made to trade away Konecny, but here are three teams that should trade for the winger.

#1, Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken surprised many when they made the playoffs and got to the second round by beating the remaining cup champs in the Colorado Avalanche.

The Kraken now appears to be buyers and all-in on this core while still having nearly $10 million in cap space. With most of the top free agents gone, one move that makes sense for Seattle is to trade for Travis Konecny.

Konecny brings a physical side of the game that is missing in Seattle while he can also score. Although his injury history is a bit of a concern, the Kraken have plenty of assets to make the move work, and adding the 26-year-old would fit well into their current core.

#2, Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres could be a landing spot for Travis Konecny.

The Buffalo Sabres seem ready to take the next step and will be pushing for a playoff spot next season. Although the Sabres have several young players needing deals over the next few years, they could make the salary work by adding Konecny to their team.

The Sabres have a very young team and one that could use Konecny up front. Buffalo will be without Jack Quinn to start the season, which is a big blow to their offense. If they trade for Travis Konecny, it will allow them to stay competitive from the get-go and only get that much deeper once Quinn is back in the lineup.

#3, Ottawa Senators

The final team on the list is a bit of a wildcard as the Ottawa Senators just traded Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings and have a need for goal-scoring.

The Senators are in the mix for Vladimir Tarasenko and if they don't sign the Russian, trying to trade for Konecny makes sense. Ottawa has the cap space and assets to make a trade work. Meanwhile, Konecny played his junior hockey in Ottawa and was a fan favorite so the trade will be well-received by Sen fans.

However, it's still uncertain if the Flyers are even interested in trading Konecny at this time.

