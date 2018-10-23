×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Trouba scores in OT to lift Jets over Blues 5-4

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Oct 2018, 08:45 IST
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bryan Little tied it late in the third period and Jacob Trouba scored in overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Monday night.

Trouba took a pass from Kyle Connor and shot into an open side of the net behind goalie Jake Allen. It was Trouba's first goal of the season.

St. Louis led 3-1 heading into the third before Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele got consecutive goals to tie it.

David Perron put St. Louis back ahead 1:14 after Scheifele's tying score with a high shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but Little flipped a rebound past Allen with 1:40 remaining.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, and Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko also scored.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg (6-2-1), which has points in five straight games (4-0-1).

Allen stopped 31 shots for the Blues (2-3-3), who finished a three-game trip (1-1-1) through Canada.

O'Reilly scored 47 seconds into the game and Parayko made it 2-0 before Scheifele got one back 12:07 into the period on a power play. Dunn scored midway through the second on a power play to make it 3-1.

UP NEXT

Blues: Begin a season-high seven-game homestand Thursday night against the Blue Jackets.

Jets: Wrap up a six-game homestand Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Skinner's hat trick leads Sabres over struggling Kings
RELATED STORY
Backup goalie Brossoit, balanced Jets top Coyotes 5-3
RELATED STORY
Gaudreau scores in OT to lift Flames over Avalanche 3-2
RELATED STORY
McDavid has 4 points, Nurse scores in OT as Oilers top Jets
RELATED STORY
Kris Letang scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 7-6
RELATED STORY
Laine, Little score power-play goals, Jets top Canucks 4-1
RELATED STORY
Laine scores, Hellebuyck makes 41 saves, Jets beat Blues 5-1
RELATED STORY
Vinni Lettieri's OT goal sends Rangers past Devils
RELATED STORY
DeBrincat's 2nd goal lifts Blackhawks past Blues in OT
RELATED STORY
Rasmus Dahlin scores 1st goal, Sabres beat Islanders
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us