Tyler Bertuzzi scores late goal, Red Wings beat Blues 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Nov 2018, 08:37 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi broke a tie with 6:53 to go with his second goal of the game and the Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Bertuzzi put in a loose puck from just outside the crease for his eighth goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, defenseman Mike Green had two assists and Jimmy Howard made 33 saves to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak.

David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots. The Blues have lost five of their last six.

Perron tied it at 3 at 8:04 of the third with his eighth goal.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after a five-goal second period.

Detroit scored three times in 6:42 to take a 3-0 lead in the middle period. Vanek made it 1-0 4:22 into the period with his third goal, and Athanasiou followed at 7:17 with his 11th goal. Bertuzzi made it 3-0 with 8:56 left in the second with his first goal of the game.

But St. Louis scored two power-play goals in 1:39 to pull to within one. Perron put the Blues on the board with 6:23 left in the second period with his first of the game, and Tarasenko made it 3-2 with 4:44 remaining in the period.

NOTES: Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. .. St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit D Jonathan Eriksson returned after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Red Wings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

NEXT UP:

Blues: At Colorado on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Boston on Saturday night.

and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

