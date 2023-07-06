Tyler Myers trade rumors: Canucks star's agent issues stern remark on recent Sharks interest

Tyler Myers' agent, J.P. Barry, expressed his surprise and bewilderment regarding the recent rumors linking his client to the San Jose Sharks.

During an appearance on "Donnie and Dhali," Barry admitted being "blindsided" by the report and emphasized that he had no knowledge of any discussions between the Vancouver Canucks and the Sharks:

"It’s hard for me when some of these rumours come up because everyone thinks that we’re somehow aware of them. A lot of these ones, especially when they don’t have any substance, you get blindsided with them and asked questions."

Barry further clarified that he was not aware of any potential deal with San Jose:

"I’m not aware of anything with San Jose. I can’t react every time because I think that’s the 13th team in two years that’s been connected to him."

The initial report by NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested that the Canucks had a potential trade deal on the table, with the Sharks offering winger Kevin Labanc in exchange. However, Barry's comments indicate that he has not been informed about any such proposals.

Vancouver Canucks' general manager, Patrik Allvin, also denied the existence of any concrete deal during a press conference on July 1:

"If there was a deal out there on the table, why wouldn’t have a deal already been done? I’ve made it clear that Tyler is part of our team going forward."

Tyler Myers could become an enticing trade asset for the Vancouver Canucks

Barry acknowledged Myers' appreciation for the Canucks organization and the positive changes made last season:

"He loves it there but he knows, it’s his final year and he has to have a really strong year for his own future too."

Regarding Tyler Myers' modified no-trade clause, which allows him to submit a 10-team no-trade list, Barry explained:

"Depending on how the team’s doing... I think he’s playing on a million dollars... interesting asset at the trade deadline next year"

While the proposed trade involving Myers and Labanc is an intriguing possibility, it would require further roster adjustments for the Canucks. Barry acknowledged the situation, stating,

"The Canucks are flush with wingers and thin on defense, so the deal might not make sense without another move made in conjunction."

He also mentioned that there is a demand for right-shot defensemen of Tyler Myers' caliber:

"There’s never a shortage of teams looking to acquire big right-shot defensemen at the trade deadline."

With Tyler Myers set to receive his signing bonus, he could become an enticing trade asset.

Poll : 0 votes