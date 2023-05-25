Tyler Seguin needs to play a huge role for the Dallas Stars in Game 4 

Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars look to avoid elimination on Thursday in Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights. To do so, Dallas will need to win on home ice without the help of captain Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov.

Benn was suspended for two games for cross-checking Mark Stone, while Dadonov was ruled out with a lower-body injury sustained in Game 3.

One player that will need to step up and fill that void is Tyler Seguin. The 31-year-old former superstar center had a decent season for Dallas, his best since undergoing major hip and knee surgeries.

Seguin finished 2022-23 with 21 goals and 50 points over 76 games. At times, he looked like his old self, flying through the middle of the ice and using his wicked wrist shot to beat goaltenders from all over the rink.

In the postseason, Seguin has been solid, tallying five goals and nine points in 16 games. His chemistry with Max Domi has been a big part of the Stars success. But now, without Benn and Dadonov, he will need to play an even bigger role.

After a steady dip in production over the years, Jamie Benn finished second in Stars scoring with 79 points. Benn has added three goals and 11 points in the playoffs, where once again he is near the top for his club.

Without Benn and Dadonov, the Stars second line is left with only 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston.

Without Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin needs to step up in Game 4

Dallas skated this morning but Head Coach Pete DeBoer mentioned that they have a couple of game-time decisions, so their lineup is mostly unknown.

No matter where he lines up, Tyler Seguin needs to be a difference-maker. Don't forget, the player is only a few years from being a superstar in this league and having some big-time playoff moments.

On top of that, he is considered one of the leaders in the Dallas dressing room.

Seguin showed his leadership when speaking to the media following Game 3. Rather than trashing the Dallas fan base, who threw debris on the ice when the game got out of hand, he said it was the team's poor performance and loss of control that put them in that position.

He also backed his longtime friend Jamie Benn, who took an uncharacteristic five-minute major that resulted in a game misconduct and eventually, the two-game suspension.

Seguin knows the importance of moving on from the embarrassing Game 3 loss at home. In an interview, he said:

"It's frustrating for sure. You've just got to do your best to flush it and move on."

Dallas will look to its veterans in what will certainly be an emotional Game 4. Tyler Seguin will need to answer that call if the Stars are going to have a chance of staying alive.

