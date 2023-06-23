Tyler Toffoli landing spots: 3 teams Calgary Flames winger can move to

Tyler Toffoli is the latest Calgary Flames player to tell the team he won't re-sign. Toffoli has one year left on his deal and with him telling Calgary he won't re-sign, the winger will likely be moved this off-season and could be traded at the draft.

If Toffoli does get moved, several teams should be after the winger but here are three teams who will likely try to acquire him.

3 landing spots for Tyler Toffoli

#1, New York Rangers

The New York Rangers will likely be losing Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency so will need to add another scoring winger to their team. Tyler Toffoli makes a ton of sense.

With Toffoli only having one year left on his deal and him asking for a trade, the Flames likely won't be able to ask for much. The Rangers have nearly $12 million in cap space so have the room to acquire Toffoli, who could slide into the second line and add some much-needed secondary scoring for the Rangers.

#2, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look much different next season as they have several key players set to become free agents. If the Leafs lose Ryan O'Reilly, Michael Bunting, and Noel Acciari up front, trading for Tyler Toffoli makes sense.

Toffoli is from Toronto so it's likely they could ink him to a long-term contract extension. On the Leafs, Toffoli could just take Bunting's spot on the top line and play alongside Marner and Matthews and cement one of the best lines in all of hockey.

Although the fit makes a lot of sense, the one hurdle is the cap as Toronto doesn't have much cap space or trade assets to make it work.

#3, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are in on every key player available this summer and rightfully so.

The Hurricanes made it to the Conference Final last season and enter this off-season with just over $24 million in cap space so they can really add to their core.

In the playoffs, Carolina's offense fell apart against Florida so it seems likely they will start there and Tyler Toffoli fits the bill perfectly.

Last season, Toffoli recorded 34 goals in 82 games, and adding that to Carolina would make the Hurricanes one of the Cup favorites in the East. Carolina also has plenty of draft picks as they have nine including a first and second-round pick which could be moved to acquire Toffoli.

