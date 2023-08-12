Ullmark or Swayman? Breaking down Boston Bruins' goalie outlook in 2024 offseason

As the NHL offseason continues, the Boston Bruins find themselves in an enviable but complex situation regarding their goaltending lineup for the future.

With the recent re-signing of restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman to a one-year deal worth $3.475 million, the Bruins have secured their goalie tandem for the moment. However, questions loom over who would don the starting goalie mantle after next season.

Which All-NHL goalie should Boston Bruins go with next year? Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark?

In the previous season, the Boston Bruins witnessed a goaltending performance that bordered on the extraordinary.

The duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark combined to produce the league's most impressive goals-against average (GAA) and save percentage statistics, boasting an astonishing 2.03 GAA and a .931 save percentage.

Ullmark's standout performance, including a remarkable 40-6-1 record and a Vezina Trophy win, positioned him as a force to be reckoned with between the pipes. Meanwhile, Swayman's commendable 24-6-4 record solidified his role as a reliable netminder.

Their combined efforts also played an integral part in propelling the Bruins to clinch the best win-loss record in NHL history, underlining the pivotal role that goaltending played in their success. However, as the end of the season approaches, a significant decision lies ahead.

At the end of the upcoming season, Jeremy Swayman will once again become a free agent, while Linus Ullmark will have one year left in his contract at an annual average value (AAV) of $5 million.

For the Bruins, that presents a dilemma between financial prudence and continuity in goal. If the team aims to save cap space, the possibility of trading Ullmark might be on the horizon. Such a move could free up valuable resources for other roster needs while providing an opportunity for Swayman to take on a more substantial role.

On the flip side, if the Bruins decide to prioritize retaining the Vezina-winning Ullmark for the long term, they will be in the market for another goaltender next offseason. This scenario would necessitate seeking out a goaltender through trades or free agency to supplement their goaltending roster.

Eventually, the Boston Bruins are poised to make a pivotal decision that could significantly impact their goaltending future.

If they choose to go the route of trading Ullmark and extending Swayman, they will be placing their confidence in the promising young goaltender who has showcased his talent and potential.

Conversely, committing to Ullmark will imply continuity and stability in the immediate future but raise questions about navigating the salary cap constraints.