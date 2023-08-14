Upgrades or downgrades? Grading the Dallas Stars' offseason moves

The Dallas Stars had a commendable run in the previous season, reaching the Western Conference final before bowing out to the Vegas Golden Knights. As they gear up for another campaign, the Stars made a series of moves to refine their roster. Let's evaluate their offseason transactions and assign grades to their decisions.

Signing Matt Duchene (Grade: C-)

The decision to sign Matt Duchene to a one-year deal worth $3 million comes with some risk. After being bought out by the Nashville Predators, Duchene's production has been inconsistent. While the Stars are taking a flier on his potential resurgence, the cap hit is relatively low. However, the grade reflects the uncertainty surrounding this move due to Duchene's recent performance.

Signing Craig Smith and Sam Steel (Grade: A-)

The Dallas Stars made astute moves by signing Craig Smith and Sam Steel to one-year contracts worth $1 million and $850K, respectively. These signings bolster the team's depth, providing cost-effective solutions that could pay dividends both on and off the ice. Smith's experience and Steel's potential make these signings commendable, earning them an A- grade.

Signing Gavin Beyruther (Grade: C+)

Signing depth defenseman Gavin Beyruther to a one-year contract worth $775K is a low-risk, moderate-reward move. While Beyruther might not be a game-changer, his role as a depth defenseman could be valuable. The contract's cap hit is manageable, and the grade reflects the functional nature of the signing without major impact.

Re-signing Dallas Stars' RFAs (Grade: B+)

Re-signing RFAs Ty Dellandrea, Nick Caamano, Riley Damiani, and Scott Reedy showcases the Dallas Stars' commitment to nurturing their young talent. These re-signings maintain roster continuity and provide an opportunity for these players to further develop within the organization. The overall grade is a B+ as these signings demonstrate the Stars' focus on their pipeline and future.

Trading Colin Miller (Grade: B-)

Trading Colin Miller to the New Jersey Devils for a 5th-round pick appears to be a move to clear roster space and potentially obtain some future value. While Miller's contributions were appreciated, the trade reflects a strategic decision to shuffle the defensive lineup. The grade is a B- as the trade adds a draft pick while moving a player who occupied a depth role.

The Dallas Stars' offseason moves emphasize depth, strategic additions, and the nurturing of young talent. While some moves, such as signing Matt Duchene, carry risk due to recent performance, others like bringing in Craig Smith and Sam Steel offer the promise of value.

Re-signing RFAs highlights the Stars' investment in their future while trading Colin Miller indicates a calculated approach to roster management. Overall, the Stars' offseason transactions indicate a balanced mix of stability and calculated risks, positioning them for another competitive season ahead.