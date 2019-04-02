×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

US-based NWHL OKs plan to expand to Canada after CWHL folds

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    02 Apr 2019, 23:18 IST
AP Image

The National Women's Hockey League's board has approved an investment plan to expand into Toronto and Montreal next season.

NWHL spokesman Chris Botta also told The Associated Press on Tuesday the league has received a commitment from the NHL that will make it one of the NWHL's biggest financial sponsors.

The board decision comes two days after the Canadian National Women's Hockey League's ceased operations.

Botta says the NWHL is moving quickly to establish teams in Canada's two largest cities. Toronto and Montreal would become the NWHL's first Canadian-based teams and expand the league's franchises to seven.

The CWHL announced Sunday it was shuttering due to financial issues. The CWHL was a six-team league that included teams in Toronto, Montreal, Boston and China.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
NWHL All-Star captain's hope for future? Combined league
RELATED STORY
Coyne Schofield defends McGuire after awkward interaction
RELATED STORY
Backstrom helps Caps win 14th straight over Bruins, 4-2
RELATED STORY
Andrerson gets 2nd shutout, Senators beat Sabres 4-0
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin ends scoring drought, Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-1
RELATED STORY
Penguins surge to 5-2 win over Rangers
RELATED STORY
Holtby sharp as Capitals beat Flyers to end losing streak
RELATED STORY
Pearson leads Canucks to 3-2 shootout win over Kings
RELATED STORY
Rinne leads Predators to 3-1 win over Penguins
RELATED STORY
Keith scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Avalanche 2-1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us