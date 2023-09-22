The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a revamped roster and high hopes. As fans eagerly await the start of the season, here's a look at the projected starting lines for the Vancouver Canucks:

Vancouver Canucks' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser:

The top line features the dynamic duo of Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, who has consistently been among the team's top scorers. Andrei Kuzmenko's size and offensive skills make him a promising addition to this line.

Anthony Beauvillier — JT Miller — Ilya Mikheyev:

The second line showcases a blend of skill and physicality. JT Miller's versatility, Anthony Beauvillier's offensive touch, and Ilya Mikheyev's defensive responsibility provide balance. J.T. Miller will look to turn around this year after a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign.

Dakota Joshua – Pius Suter – Conor Garland:

The third line offers energy and two-way play. Dakota Joshua's physicality, Pius Suter's playmaking abilities, and Conor Garland's creativity round out the forward group. Suter hopes to be a high-upside, bottom-six addition.

Teddy Blueger – Nils Aman – Nils Hoglander:

The fourth line brings youthful energy and potential. Nils Hoglander's speed, Teddy Blueger's faceoff expertise, and Nils Aman's development add depth.

Defense:

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek:

The top defensive pairing combines Quinn Hughes' offensive wizardry with Filip Hronek's two-way abilities. This duo is expected to log significant minutes and contribute on both ends of the ice.

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers:

The second pairing offers a mix of size and physicality. Carson Soucy's defensive presence complements Tyler Myers' offensive contributions.

Christian Wolanin — Ian Cole:

The third pairing showcases depth and experience. Christian Wolanin's mobility and Ian Cole's defensive reliability make this pairing valuable.

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: Demko is set to be the starting goaltender, aiming to continue his strong play and provide the Canucks with stability in the net.

Casey DeSmith: DeSmith will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His role as a reliable backup is essential for the team's success.

The Vancouver Canucks' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that is looking to compete in a highly competitive Pacific Division. The Canucks will aim to make a strong push for the playoffs.

As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead the team to postseason success.