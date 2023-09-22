Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Vancouver Canucks' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

By Nathan Grella
Modified Sep 22, 2023 03:28 GMT
Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks stands in the net during the second period of their NHL game against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena on April 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a revamped roster and high hopes. As fans eagerly await the start of the season, here's a look at the projected starting lines for the Vancouver Canucks:

Vancouver Canucks' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser:

The top line features the dynamic duo of Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, who has consistently been among the team's top scorers. Andrei Kuzmenko's size and offensive skills make him a promising addition to this line.

Anthony Beauvillier — JT Miller — Ilya Mikheyev:

The second line showcases a blend of skill and physicality. JT Miller's versatility, Anthony Beauvillier's offensive touch, and Ilya Mikheyev's defensive responsibility provide balance. J.T. Miller will look to turn around this year after a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign.

Dakota Joshua – Pius Suter – Conor Garland:

The third line offers energy and two-way play. Dakota Joshua's physicality, Pius Suter's playmaking abilities, and Conor Garland's creativity round out the forward group. Suter hopes to be a high-upside, bottom-six addition.

Teddy Blueger – Nils Aman – Nils Hoglander:

The fourth line brings youthful energy and potential. Nils Hoglander's speed, Teddy Blueger's faceoff expertise, and Nils Aman's development add depth.

Defense:

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek:

The top defensive pairing combines Quinn Hughes' offensive wizardry with Filip Hronek's two-way abilities. This duo is expected to log significant minutes and contribute on both ends of the ice.

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers:

The second pairing offers a mix of size and physicality. Carson Soucy's defensive presence complements Tyler Myers' offensive contributions.

Christian Wolanin — Ian Cole:

The third pairing showcases depth and experience. Christian Wolanin's mobility and Ian Cole's defensive reliability make this pairing valuable.

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: Demko is set to be the starting goaltender, aiming to continue his strong play and provide the Canucks with stability in the net.

Casey DeSmith: DeSmith will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His role as a reliable backup is essential for the team's success.

The Vancouver Canucks' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that is looking to compete in a highly competitive Pacific Division. The Canucks will aim to make a strong push for the playoffs.

As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead the team to postseason success.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...