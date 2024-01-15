Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (29-11-3) carry a five game winning streak as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-21-9) on the road at Nationwide Arena on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+, SNP and BSOH.

Vancouver secured a 1-0 win in their last away game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan 13. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets suffered a 7-4 home loss to the Seattle Kraken on the same day.

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their impressive five-game winning streak as they face the Blue Jackets. Currently leading the league with 165 total goals at an average of 3.8 per game, the Canucks boast a formidable offensive presence.

Defensively, they've proven to be one of the toughest units, allowing only 109 total goals. J.T. Miller leads the team's offense this season with an impressive 58 points.

Elias Pettersson contributes significantly with 57 points, including 22 goals and 35 assists. In goal, Thatcher Demko boasts an impressive record 22-8-1, displaying a .919 SV% and a 2.47 GAA.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets holds an 8-12-4 home record and a 13-21-9 overall record. In games where their opponents have fewer penalties, the Blue Jackets hold a 6-7-5 record.

With 129 goals, averaging 3 per game, the Blue Jackets rank 17th in the league for offense. Defensively, they allow an average of 3.7 goals per game, totalling 161.

Johnny Gaudreau plays a pivotal role in Columbus' offense with 26 points, including seven goals and 19 assists in 43 games. Adam Fantilli has amassed 25 points, with 11 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 7-8-6 record, boasting a .907% and a 3.25 GAA.

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Blue Jackets and Canucks have faced each other in a total of 65 games.

The Blue Jackets hold an overall record of 24-36-2-3 (38.5%) against the Canucks.

The Canucks exhibit a remarkable 13.6% team shooting accuracy, ranking as the best in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 10.3% shooting percentage places them 13th in the league.

The Canucks have recorded the eighth most power play goals in the NHL this season, with 32 goals on 138 opportunities.

The Blue Jackets, with 18 power play goals on 120 chances, are positioned 26th in the NHL.

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has excelled as the favorite this season, boasting a 16-6 record in such matchups. Specifically, when the Canucks' odds are shorter than -219, they hold a 5-1 record with a 68.7% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Blue Jackets have been the underdog 39 times this season, managing to upset their opponent 12 times. In 17 games where Columbus played as an underdog with odds of +178 or longer, they hold a 5-12 record, with a 36.0% for the Blue Jackets to secure a victory in this game.

Prediction: Canucks 5 - 2 Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win in 60 minutes

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Brock Boeser to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No

