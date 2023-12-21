Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 21st 2023

The Dallas Stars (18-8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) will face the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2, second) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, on Thursday, Dec 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to TNT, BSSW, and ESPN+ to witness this clash between two of the Western Conference's leading teams.

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Game preview

Despite flying under the radar, the Vancouver Canucks have been performing expectionally well this season.

Their recent victory against the Nashville Predators saw them netting five goals and securing a three goal win, with Quinn Hughes making valuable contributions with two assists.

The team's offensive prowess is evident in their average of 3.79 goals per game, coupled with a solid defense that allows only 2.42 goals.

J.T. Millers' impressive 15 goals and 30 assists showcase his offensive impact, while goaltender Thatcher Demko stands out with a remarkable .921 SV% and a 2.34 GAA, making critical saves on 675 shots and boasting 12.2 goals saved above average.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have had their share of ups and downs this season, but they enter this game on a positive note with a recent win against the Kraken.

They clinched an overtime victory against Dallas, in a game where they scored four goals.

Despite averaging 3.5 goals, the team's defense is allowing 3.13 goals per game. The offense holds a commedable sixth place ranking in the league, while the defense is positioned 14th.

Joe Pavelski has been a standout with 13 goals and 16 assists this season.

In goal, Dallas Stars has relied on Scott Wedgewood in the absence of Jake Oettinger, but the 31 year old goaltender's 3.21 GAA and .906 SV% in 10 games suggest he may struggle against Vancouver's potent offense.

Despite Wedgewood's impressive 7-1-2 record, Dallas' overall 18-8-4 record reflects the team's success driven by a formidable offense, compensating for less than stellar goaltending.

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canucks and Stars have faced off in a toal of 212 games, spanning regular season and playoffs, with the Canucks holding an overall record of 90-97-22-3 (47.6%) against the Stars. Notably, the Canucks are currently enjoying a 7 game winning streak against the Stars. In regular contests, the Canucks maintain an 82-93-22-3 (46.5%) record against the Dallas Stars. The longest ongoing winning streak for the Canucks against the Stars is at 7 games, starting on Nov 7, 2021. The Stars boast an impressive penalty kill percentage of 86.73%, ranking second in the league, while the Canucks are positioned at 25th with a penalty kill percentage of 76.47%. In faceoff win rate, the Canucks rank 11th in the NHL with 50.8%, and the Stars secure the fourth position with a 53.6% faceoff win rate. This season, the Canucks have achieved four shutouts, while the Stars have secured one. Notably, the Stars' skaters contribute an average of 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

Dallas Stars is marked as a significant favorite, offering a potential -144 payout for those choosing the Stars over the +120 for Vancouver.

Their recent clash on Nov 4 in the Pacific Northwest ended with the Canucks securing a 2-0 shutout win, courtesy of Demko's stellar performance.

Despite the game taking place in Dallas, the Canucks boast a strong road record at 10-6-1, while Dallas has shown a slightly weaker home performance at 9-5-1 compared to their 9-3-3 away record.

Oettinger is sidelined and the Canucks have been victorious in seven consecutive meetings since Nov 7, 2021, all as underdogs -which means this tie will present an intriguing prospect.

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Stars to beat the spread: No

