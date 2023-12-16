Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 16, 2023

The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1) at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

In their last game on Thursday, Minnesota claimed a 3-2 home win against the Calgary Flames, winning the shootout 2-1. On the same day, Vancouver beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 at home.

Tune in to BSN, BSWI and NHL Network to witness the clash.

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

The Vancouver Canucks, on a four game winning streak, are poised to continue their success against the Wild.

With an average of Dakota Joshua 3.83 goals per game, Vancouver displayed offensive prowess in their last outing, scoring four goals on just 18 shots. Dakota Joshua notched up two goals, complemented by a goal from Brock Boeser and an assist by J.T Miller.

Defensively solid, the Canucks concede an average of 2.47 goals per game. In their recent game, they secured a shutout, emphasizing the importance of a strong defensive effort for continued success.

Goaltender, Thatcher Demko, with a 15-7-0 record in 22 games, has a 2.31 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage, having stopped all 36 shots faced in the last game.

Meanwhile, riding a two-game winning streak, the Minnesota Wild aim to extend their success by beating the Canucks, securing their third straight win and seventh in nine games.

Minnesota is averaging 3.04 goals per game, scoring three on 32 shots in their recent game. Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy contributed a goal apiece, with an assist from Marcus Johansson.

Defensively, the Wild have faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.26 goals per game. In their last outing, they conceded two goals and must shore up defensively for to beat the Canucks

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 of 37 shots he faced, boasting a 7-7-2 record in 17 games, along with a 2.97 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Wild and Canucks have faced off in 112 games, including regular season and playoff. The Wild hold an overall record of 53-53-5-1 (49.6%) against the Canucks. In regular season contests alone, the Wild have a 48-47-5-1 (50%) against the Canucks. The Wild's lengthiest winning streak against the Canucks spans six games, initiating on Oct 26, 2021, with a 3-2 win and continuing until Mar 2, 2023. This season, the Wild have had two shutouts, and their skaters average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game. Meanwhile, the Canucks have achieved four shutouts. The Canucks hold a faceoff win rate of 50.5%, ranking 15th in the NHL, while the Wild rank 32nd with a faceoff win percentage of 45.1%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild: Odds and Prediction

Minnesota have proven successful as the favorite in eight of 13 games this season. When facing odds shorter than -114 in 11 games, the Wild have secured victories seven times, indicating a 53.3% probability of winning the upcoming game.

The Canucks, labeled as the underdog in 14 games this season, have upset their opponents in nine of them. Vancouver holds an 8-5 record in games with odds at -108 or longer, with a 51.9% chance of emerging victorious.

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild : Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Vancouver Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota Wild to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Vancouver Canucks Minnesota Wild 0 votes