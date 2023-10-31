Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 31st Oct 2023

The Vancouver Canucks are 5-2-1 and will welcome the 4-4 Nashville Predators to Rogers Arena, Vancouver, on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSSO and it looks to be an intriguing matchup.

Nashville secured a victory in their most recent outing, defeating Toronto 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at home. The Canucks experienced a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at home on the same evening.

The Vancouver Canucks have held the upper hand in their recent history, with a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 encounters with Nashville, winning the most recent two meetings. Notably, they secured a 3-2 road victory in the first matchup of this season on October 24.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Game Details

Date and Time: October 31, 2023 at 10 P.M. ET

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: NewsRadio 1120 AM, SN 950, Sirius XM

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks look to rebound at home

The Vancouver Canucks have shown their offensive prowess, ranking eighth in the NHL with 31 total goals this season, averaging 3.9 goals per game.

Their defensive performance is equally noteworthy, conceding just 19 goals at a rate of 2.4 goals per game. This ranks them fourth in the league for the fewest goals allowed and results in the league's third-best goal differential at +12.

Their power play has been effective, recording seven goals in 27 opportunities, positioning them tenth in the NHL, and maintaining a 25.93% power-play conversion rate, which is the seventh-best in the league.

The Vancouver Canucks have scored two shorthanded goals this season. On the penalty kill, they rank 24th in the league with a 74.19% success rate.

The Canucks lead the league in team shooting percentage at 13.8% and have secured one shutout this season. They maintain averages of 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Vancouver Canucks' key players and injuries

Elias Pettersson has emerged as one of Vancouver's standout performers this season, tallying 13 points. He maintains an average of 0.3 goals per game with a shooting accuracy of 13.3%.

Meanwhile, J.T. Miller has contributed four goals and eight assists, resulting in a total of 12 points at a rate of 1.5 points per game.

Brock Boeser, who has played eight games, has notched nine points by way of six goals and three assists, making him a crucial asset to Vancouver's offensive efforts.

In terms of goaltending, Casey DeSmith boasts a 2-0-1 record across four games, allowing 10 goals while making an impressive 95 saves.

As for Canuck's injuries, Teddy Bluege is sidelined with a leg injury, Guillaume Brisebois is out due to an upper-body injury, and Tucker Poolman is unavailable due to a head injury.

Nashville Predators look to secure their fourth win in five games

This season, the Predators' have scored 23 goals, averaging 2.9 goals per game, which ranks them 19th in the NHL. Defensively, they've conceded an average of 2.6 goals per game, totaling 21 goals against, placing them 11th in the league in that category.

Their goal differential of +2 positions them 13th in the NHL. On the power play, the Predators have found the net eight times in 34 opportunities, making them the seventh-best team in the NHL in this regard.

Their power-play conversion rate of 23.53% ranks ninth in the league and the Predators have recorded one shorthanded goal this season.

However, their penalty kill percentage stands at 69.23%, which ranks 30th in the league. The Predators have a shooting percentage of 9.3% and have managed one shutout this season. They also average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Nashville Predators' key players and injuries

Nashville relies on Filip Forsberg as a key offensive contributor, with seven points in eight games, including one goal and six assists.

Thomas Novak also plays a crucial role in the Predator's offense, amassing six points this season through four goals and two assists in eight games.

Ryan O'Reilly has also chipped in with six points, combining four goals and two assists.

On the goaltending front, Kevin Lankinen has allowed two goals this season, which translates to a three-goal against average and he has made 17 saves with a .895 save percentage, ranking 45th in the league.

In terms of injuries, Cody Glass is questionable due to a lower-body concern, while Luke Schenn is sidelined with a lower-body injury.