Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 6th 2024

The New Jersey Devils are set to face the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Saturday, January 6, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks boast an impressive offensive record, leading the league with 96 goals (3.8 per game). J.T. Miller stands out as a key contributor with 36 points, averaging 0.5 goals per game and an impressive 24.1% shooting accuracy.

Defensively, the Canucks rank 10th, conceding 2.6 goals per game, and hold the second-best goal differential at +32.

Vancouver excels on the power play, ranking third in the NHL with 25 goals on 91 chances, boasting a remarkable 27.47% conversion rate. Additionally, their penalty-kill success rate is 75%, ranking 23rd.

The Canucks have been successful in faceoffs, holding the 14th-ranked win rate at 50.9%, while their team shooting percentage of 13.3% leads the league.

New Jersey Devils game preview

Contrastingly, the Devils display a potent offense, ranking eighth with 79 goals (3.6 per game). Jack Hughes is a standout performer, amassing 30 points in 17 games.

New Jersey leads the NHL in power-play goals with 27, boasting a remarkable 36% conversion rate. Their penalty-kill percentage and faceoff win rate stand at 75% and 53%, respectively.

Despite a lack of shutouts, the Devils exhibit an efficient 10.9% team shooting percentage, placing them eighth in the league.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Predictions

The New Jersey Devils, favored at -121, head into their next game with confidence following a 4-2 home victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 5.

The Vancouver Canucks, listed as underdogs at +101, seek redemption after a recent 2-1 road loss to the St. Louis Blues on January 4. The over/under for this game is set at 6.5.

Canucks vs. Devils: Head to head

The New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks have a history of 21 games, with the Devils securing 15 wins to the Canucks' 6. In overtime (OT), the Devils have 3 victories and 1 loss, while the Canucks have 1 OT win and 3 losses. In penalty shootouts (PS), Vancouver has won twice without any losses, while the Devils have lost both of their shootout encounters. The average goals per match for the Devils is 3, while the Canucks have an average of 2.2 goals per game in their head-to-head encounters.

Canucks vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: New Jersey wins the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: New Jersey to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score: Yes.