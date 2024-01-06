Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 6th 2024

The New Jersey Devils are set to face the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Saturday, January 6, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and MSGSN.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks boast an impressive offensive record, leading the league with 96 goals (3.8 per game). J.T. Miller stands out as a key contributor with 36 points, averaging 0.5 goals per game and an impressive 24.1% shooting accuracy.
Defensively, the Canucks rank 10th, conceding 2.6 goals per game, and hold the second-best goal differential at +32.
Vancouver excels on the power play, ranking third in the NHL with 25 goals on 91 chances, boasting a remarkable 27.47% conversion rate. Additionally, their penalty-kill success rate is 75%, ranking 23rd.
The Canucks have been successful in faceoffs, holding the 14th-ranked win rate at 50.9%, while their team shooting percentage of 13.3% leads the league.
New Jersey Devils game preview
Contrastingly, the Devils display a potent offense, ranking eighth with 79 goals (3.6 per game). Jack Hughes is a standout performer, amassing 30 points in 17 games.
New Jersey leads the NHL in power-play goals with 27, boasting a remarkable 36% conversion rate. Their penalty-kill percentage and faceoff win rate stand at 75% and 53%, respectively.
Despite a lack of shutouts, the Devils exhibit an efficient 10.9% team shooting percentage, placing them eighth in the league.
Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Predictions
The New Jersey Devils, favored at -121, head into their next game with confidence following a 4-2 home victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 5.
The Vancouver Canucks, listed as underdogs at +101, seek redemption after a recent 2-1 road loss to the St. Louis Blues on January 4. The over/under for this game is set at 6.5.
Canucks vs. Devils: Head to head
- The New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks have a history of 21 games, with the Devils securing 15 wins to the Canucks' 6.
- In overtime (OT), the Devils have 3 victories and 1 loss, while the Canucks have 1 OT win and 3 losses.
- In penalty shootouts (PS), Vancouver has won twice without any losses, while the Devils have lost both of their shootout encounters.
- The average goals per match for the Devils is 3, while the Canucks have an average of 2.2 goals per game in their head-to-head encounters.
Canucks vs Devils: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result: New Jersey wins the game.
Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.
Tip 3: New Jersey to score first: Yes.
Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score: Yes.