Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Jan 9th 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are set to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena. The game can streamed on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders preview

The Vancouver Canucks are 26-11-3, placing them first in the Pacific and second in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Monday. It extended their win streak to two after defeating the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Canucks are led by J.T. Miller, who has 54 points, Elias Pettersson, 52 points, Quinn Hughes, 50, Brock Boeser, 44, and Filip Hronek, 32.

New York Islanders are 18-11-10, placing them third in the Metro division. They are coming off a 5-2 loss on the road to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in their last four games as New York ended their four-game road trip.

The Islanders are led by Mathew Barzal, who has 40 points, Bo Horvat, 39 points, Noah Dobson, 38, Brock Nelson, 33, and Kyle Palmieri, 21.

Canucks vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 58-40-13-8 all-time against Vancouver.

The Canucks are averaging 3.88 goals per game which ranks first.

The Islanders are 10-4-6 at home.

Vancouver is allowing 2.6 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

New York is allowing 3.26 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

The Canucks are 11-7-2 on the road.

The Islanders are averaging 3.08 goals per game.

Canucks vs Islanders: Odds & prediction

The Vancouver Canucks are -102, and the New York Islanders are -118. The over/under is at 6.5 goals.

Vancouver is set to play the second half of a back-to-back as it pulled off the upset to beat the New York Rangers. Vancouver has surprised this season, while the Islanders have disappointed mainly.

Although the Canucks are on a back-to-back, they still have a solid backup goalie in Casey DeSmith. He can limit the Islanders' chances as they struggle to score. Meanwhile, Ilya Sorokin has struggled this season. Against one of the best offenses in the NHL, the Canucks should be able to score early and hold onto their lead.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Islanders 2.

Canucks vs Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Canucks to win -102.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -118.

Tip 3: Andrei Kuzmenko over 0.5 points -115.

Tip 4: J.T. Miller over 2.5 shots on goal +110.

