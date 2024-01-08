Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 8, 2024

The New York Rangers (26-10-2), the top seeded team in the Eastern Conference, face off against the second-seeded team in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3). The game on Monday will air on ESPN+, SN and MSG at 7 p.m. ET.

New York is coming off a 4-3 road loss to the Canadiens on Saturday, enduring a 1-0 shootout defeat. Meanwhile, Vancouver emerged victorious on the same day with a 6-4 win over the Devils on the road.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Game preview

The Vancouver Canucks had a mixed week, securing victories against the Senators and Devils but losing to the Blues.

Displaying an impressive offensive prowess, the team averages 3.82 goals per game and converts on 23.9% of their power play opportunities. Leading the offensive charge is Brock Boeser with 24 goals. Quinn Hughes has provided support with 39 assists, while Elias Pettersson has had 106 shots on goal.

Defensively, Canucks concede an average of 2.59 goals per game and effectively kill 78.5% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Thatcher Demko has played a significant role, boasting a 19-8-1 record, 2.53 GAA and .916 SV%, and having faced 831 shots, conceding 70 goals.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers faced a challenging week with losses to the Hurricanes and Canadiens but secured a win against the Blackhawks. Offensely, the team showcases strength, averaging 3.37 goals per game and capitalizing on an impressive 29.7% of their power play opportunities.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 25 goals, while Vincent Trocheck has contributed with 28 assists. Chris Kreider has fired 106 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Rangers allow an average of 2.74 goals per game and effectively kill 84.4% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Igor Shesterkin holds a 16-8-0 record, a 2.75 GAA and .908 SV% and has faced 705 shots, conceding 65 goals.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canucks and Rangers have faced each other 137 times, including regular season and playoff games.

The Canucks have an overall record of 41-87-8-1 (32.8%) against the Rangers.

The Canucks are on a three-game losing streak against their Rangers.

In the regular season, the Canucks have a 38-83-8-1 (32.3%) record against the Rangers.

The Canucks' longest winning streak over the Rangers spans five games, achieved twice.

In faceoffs, the Canucks are16th in the NHL, with a 49.7% win rate and lead the league with a goal differential, with +48.

The Rangers boast a 54.1% faceoff win rate, fourth in the NHL, and have the league's sixth best goal differential, with +24.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

The Canucks have faced the underdog status in 17 games, winning 10, resulting in a success rate of 58.8%. When the odds place Vancouver as the underdog by +121 or longer, their record is 3-3, presenting a win probability of 45.2%.

New York, meanwhile, has thrived as the favorites, securing a commendable 21-9 record. The Rangers hold a 12-7 record when playing with odds shorter than -142, translating to a substantial 58.7% chance of winning, as indicated by the odds.

Prediction: Rangers 5-2 Canucks

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes

Tip 3: Mika Zibanejad to be first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Canucks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? New York Rangers Vancouver Canucks 0 votes