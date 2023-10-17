Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, lines, odds predictions & more | 17th Oct 2023

The Vancouver Canucks are in Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

Vancouver is currently 2-0 as the Canucks opened its season with a home-and-home against the Edmonton Oilers and won both games. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 1-1 and is set for its home opener on Tuesday.

The game can be seen at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Sportsnet Pacific.

Vancouver Canucks preview

The Vancouver Canucks began its season with a home-and-home against the Edmonton Oilers, Stanley Cup favorites. In their home opener, the Canucks went out and blew out Edmonton 8-1 and then won on the road 4-3.

Elias Pettersson led Vancouver with six points through two games.

Philadelphia Flyers preview

The Philadelphia Flyers lost 5-2 last week on Saturday to the Ottawa Senators. They beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in their season opener.

Philadelphia is set for its home opener and kicks off a two-game homestand on Tuesday against Vancouver.

Travis Konecny led the Flyers with four points through two games, while Scott Laughton and Travis Sanheim had two points in two games.

Vancouver Canucks lines

Forwards

Kuzmenko-Petersson-Garland

Di Giuseppe-Miller-Boeser

Joshua-Suter-Beauviller

Hoglander-Lafferty-Studnicka

Defensemen

Hughes-Hrnoek

Cole-Myers

Soucey-Juulsen

Goalies

Demko

DeSmith

Philadelphia Flyers lines

Forwards

Farabee-Couturier-Foerster

Tippett-Frost-Atkinson

Laughton-Cates-Konecny

Deslauriers-Poehling-Hathaway

Defensemen

York-Sanheim

Staal-Walker

Andrae-Seeler

Goalies

Hart

Petersen

Canucks vs. Flyers odds & prediction

The Vancouver Canucks are currently -135 favorites, while the Philadelphia Flyers are +114. The over/under is 6.5, with the under juiced to -120.

Vancouver surprised many with two wins over the Edmonton Oilers but now heads out East to play the Philadelphia Flyers in their home opener.

Philadelphia and Vancouver surprised fans with how well they were playing early on. Carter Hart has been decent to begin the season, and at home, I expect the Flyers to get the win as underdogs.

The Flyers will be motivated at home and will feed off the crowd's energy to get the win over the Canucks, who still struggle defensively.

Prediction: Flyers 3, Canucks 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vancouver Philadelphia 0 votes