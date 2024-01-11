Vancouver Canucks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 11th 2024

The Vancouver Canucks remain on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the PPG Paints Arena. The game can be seen on Sportsnet in Canada and streamed on ESPN+ in the States.

Vancouver Canucks vs Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The Vancouver Canucks are 27-11-3, which is good for first place in the Pacific Division and second overall in the Western Conference. Vancouver is riding a three-game win streak, with all three wins coming on the road against the Devils, Rangers and Islanders.

The Canucks have been led by J.T. Miller, who has 55 points, Elias Petterson with 53 points, Quinn Hughes with 51 points, Brock Boeser with 44 points, Filip Hronek with 34 points and Ilya Mikheyev with 22 points.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is 20-15-4 and 11th in the East as the Penguins are fighting for a playoff spot. Pittsburgh is coming off a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday as the Penguins have alternated wins and losses over their last four games.

The Penguins have been led by Jake Guenztel who has 44 points, Sidney Crosby has 41 points, Evgeni Malkin has 35 points, Erik Karlsson has 28 points and Kris Letang has 26 points.

Canucks vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vancouver is 43-66-11-4 all-time against Pittsburgh.

The Canucks are 13-7-2 on the road.

Pittsburgh is allowing 2.69 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Vancouver is averaging 3.9 goals per game, which ranks first.

The Penguins are averaging 3.05 goals per game.

The Canucks are allowing 2.59 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Pittsburgh is 10-8-1 at home.

Canucks vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

The Vancouver Canucks are +105 underdogs while the Pittsburgh Penguins are -125 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Vancouver has won three straight games on the road and looked impressive but this is a good spot to fade them and take the Penguins at a short price as the favorite. Pittsburgh plays well defensively, while Tristan Jarry has been solid in net, which should help limit the chances the Canucks have.

This will be a close game, but at home, Pittsburgh has been solid and should be able to grind out a close win.

Prediction: Penguins 4, Canucks 3.

Canucks vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Pittsburgh Penguins to win -125.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -120.

Tip 3: Bryan Rust over 2.5 shots on goal -115.

Tip 4: Kris Letang over 0.5 points +124.

