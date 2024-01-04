Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Vancouver Canucks go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues preview

The Vancouver Canucks are 24-10-3, which is good for the best record in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Vancouver is 2-1-1 in its last four games.

The Canucks have been led by JT Miller, who has 50 points. Quinn Hughes has contributed 46 points, Elias Petterson has 45, Brock Boeser has 39 and Filip Hronek has 29.

The St. Louis Blues, meanwhile, are 18-17-1 and 11th in the Western Conference, and coming off a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 30. The Blues are on a two-game losing streak while in their last five games, they are 3-2.

The Blues have been led by Robert Thomas with 39 points. Pavel Buchnevich has contributed 28 points, Jordan Kyrou has 26 and Kevin Hayes has 19.

Canucks vs. Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vancouver is 79-99-18-6 all-time against the Blues.

The Canucks are averaging 3.84 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL.

St. Louis is 11-6 at home.

Vancouver is allowing 2.57 goals per game, which is fifth.

The Blues are averaging just 2.89 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

The Canucks are 10-6-2 on the road.

St. Louis is allowing 3.25 goals per game, which ranks 20th.

Canucks vs. Blues: Odds & Prediction

The Vancouver Canucks are a slight -130 favorite, while the St. Louis Blues are +110 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5.

The Canucks have been a major surprise, as Vancouver's offense has been incredible this season. St. Louis, meanwhile, has been a disappointment. The Blues are outside the playoffs as their offense has struggled, while goalie Jordan Binnington has not performed well.

The Canucks should be able to get an early goal on Binnington, and when they have a lead, they play phenomenally, so take Vancouver to pick up a road win.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Blues 2.

Canucks vs. Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver Canucks to win -130.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -112.

Tip 3: Brayden Schenn under 0.5 points -135.

Tip 4: Brock Boeser over 2.5 shots on goal -115.

