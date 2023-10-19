Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 19th Oct 2023

Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 19, 2023 14:44 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Tampa Bay Lightning
Hockey fans, mark your calendars for a thrilling showdown as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19, at 7:00 PM ET.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Vancouver Canucks preview

In their most recent game on October 17, the Vancouver Canucks suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers. Despite this loss, the Canucks have shown early-season promise, with their offense coming to life, netting an impressive 12 goals in their first three games.

Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser have led the charge, contributing a total of six goals and nine assists, anchoring the top two lines.

However, the Canucks' offensive depth has been a significant asset as well, with players like Nils Hoglander, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Sam Lafferty combining for three goals and four assists. Notably, defensemen Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek have chipped in with six assists from the blue line, helping to spark the team's offensive prowess.

Tampa Bay Lightning preview

On the flip side, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced a 3-2 overtime loss on the road in their last outing against the Buffalo Sabres on October 17. Despite the shaky start, the Lightning's offense has been formidable, averaging 3.25 goals per game.

Leading the charge are star players like Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, and Steven Stamkos, who have collectively tallied eight goals and five assists, driving the top two lines.

Complementing their efforts, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, and Nick Paul have contributed three goals and seven assists. On the defensive front, Victor Hedman has added a goal and four assists from the blue line, elevating the team's offensive output.

Vancouver Canucks Projected Lines

Forwards

ANDREI KUZMENKOELIAS PETTERSSONCONOR GARLAND
PHIL DI GIUSEPPEJ.T. MILLERBROCK BOESER
DAKOTA JOSHUAPIUS SUTERANTHONY BEAUVILLIER
NILS HOGLANDERSAM LAFFERTYJACK STUDNICKA

Defensemen

QUINN HUGHESFILIP HRONEK
IAN COLETYLER MYERS
CARSON SOUCYNOAH JUULSEN

Goalies

THATCHER DEMKO
CASEY DESMITH

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines

Forwards

ALEX BARRE-BOULETBRAYDEN POINTNIKITA KUCHEROV
BRANDON HAGELANTHONY CIRELLITANNER JEANNOT
CONOR SHEARYNICK PAULMICHAEL EYSSIMONT
AUSTIN WATSONLUKE GLENDENINGWALTTERI MERELÄ

Defensemen

VICTOR HEDMANERIK CERNAK
MIKHAIL SERGACHEVDARREN RADDYSH
ZACH BOGOSIANNICKLAUS PERBIX

Goalies

MATT TOMKINS
JONAS JOHANSSON

Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and Predictions

The odds for this matchup currently favor the Tampa Bay Lightning at -136, while the Vancouver Canucks are the underdogs with odds at +115. The over/under line for this game is set at 7 goals.

In terms of last season's performance, the Lightning showcased their scoring prowess with 280 goals, ranking eighth in the NHL. Defensively, they were 14th in goals against, conceding a total of 252 goals.

The Canucks, on the other hand, boasted the league's 13th-ranked offense, with 270 goals last season. However, their defense struggled, ranking 25th in the league as they gave up 296 total goals.

Given the odds and their recent form, the Tampa Bay Lightning are deserved favorites to secure a victory in this game.

