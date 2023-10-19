Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 19th Oct 2023

Hockey fans, mark your calendars for a thrilling showdown as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19, at 7:00 PM ET.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Vancouver Canucks preview

In their most recent game on October 17, the Vancouver Canucks suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers. Despite this loss, the Canucks have shown early-season promise, with their offense coming to life, netting an impressive 12 goals in their first three games.

Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser have led the charge, contributing a total of six goals and nine assists, anchoring the top two lines.

However, the Canucks' offensive depth has been a significant asset as well, with players like Nils Hoglander, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Sam Lafferty combining for three goals and four assists. Notably, defensemen Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek have chipped in with six assists from the blue line, helping to spark the team's offensive prowess.

Tampa Bay Lightning preview

On the flip side, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced a 3-2 overtime loss on the road in their last outing against the Buffalo Sabres on October 17. Despite the shaky start, the Lightning's offense has been formidable, averaging 3.25 goals per game.

Leading the charge are star players like Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, and Steven Stamkos, who have collectively tallied eight goals and five assists, driving the top two lines.

Complementing their efforts, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, and Nick Paul have contributed three goals and seven assists. On the defensive front, Victor Hedman has added a goal and four assists from the blue line, elevating the team's offensive output.

Vancouver Canucks Projected Lines

Forwards

ANDREI KUZMENKO ELIAS PETTERSSON CONOR GARLAND PHIL DI GIUSEPPE J.T. MILLER BROCK BOESER DAKOTA JOSHUA PIUS SUTER ANTHONY BEAUVILLIER NILS HOGLANDER SAM LAFFERTY JACK STUDNICKA

Defensemen

QUINN HUGHES FILIP HRONEK IAN COLE TYLER MYERS CARSON SOUCY NOAH JUULSEN

Goalies

THATCHER DEMKO CASEY DESMITH

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines

Forwards

ALEX BARRE-BOULET BRAYDEN POINT NIKITA KUCHEROV BRANDON HAGEL ANTHONY CIRELLI TANNER JEANNOT CONOR SHEARY NICK PAUL MICHAEL EYSSIMONT AUSTIN WATSON LUKE GLENDENING WALTTERI MERELÄ

Defensemen

VICTOR HEDMAN ERIK CERNAK MIKHAIL SERGACHEV DARREN RADDYSH ZACH BOGOSIAN NICKLAUS PERBIX

Goalies

MATT TOMKINS JONAS JOHANSSON

Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and Predictions

The odds for this matchup currently favor the Tampa Bay Lightning at -136, while the Vancouver Canucks are the underdogs with odds at +115. The over/under line for this game is set at 7 goals.

In terms of last season's performance, the Lightning showcased their scoring prowess with 280 goals, ranking eighth in the NHL. Defensively, they were 14th in goals against, conceding a total of 252 goals.

The Canucks, on the other hand, boasted the league's 13th-ranked offense, with 270 goals last season. However, their defense struggled, ranking 25th in the league as they gave up 296 total goals.

Given the odds and their recent form, the Tampa Bay Lightning are deserved favorites to secure a victory in this game.