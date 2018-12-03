×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Varlamov makes 24 saves as Avalanche shut out Red Wings, 2-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    03 Dec 2018, 08:39 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for his 24th career shutout and first of the season in the Colorado Avalanche's 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

The Avalanche stretched their point streak to 11 games (9-0-2) and have won seven of their last eight.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Gabriel Landeskog also scored.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots for Detroit.

The NHL's leading scorer combined with the league's second-leading point producer for a power-play goal to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 4:54 into the second period. Mikko Rantanen set up MacKinnon in the slot and he ripped a one-timer past Bernier.

MacKinnon has 19 goals and 43 points. Rantanen has 44 points.

The goal came six seconds after Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson went off for holding.

Landeskog, who plays with MacKinnon and Rantanen on perhaps the most dangerous line in the NHL, added an empty-net goal in the final minute. It was his 16th goal.

It was the second of back-to-back games for the Red Wings, who won 4-2 in Boston on Saturday night.

NOTES: Colorado was without D Tyson Barrie because of a lower-body injury. ... MacKinnon was the NHL's Second Star for November with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). ... Detroit D Trevor Daley did not play due to a lower-body injury. ... Detroit outshot Colorado 13-7 in the first period.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Red Wings: At the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Pastrnak scored 3 goals, Bruins beat winless Red Wings 8-2
RELATED STORY
Parayko's OT goal lifts Blues over Avalanche 3-2
RELATED STORY
MacKinnon's 2 goals lead Avalanche past Predators 3-2
RELATED STORY
Varlamov stops 26 shots, Avalanche beat Oilers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Rantanen scored twice, leads Avalanche past Flyers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Shattenkirk lifts Rangers to 3-2 win over Avalanche in SO
RELATED STORY
Kucherov's goal lifts Lightning to 1-0 win over Avalanche
RELATED STORY
Wilson scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Flyers 5-2
RELATED STORY
Staal, Wild hang on to beat Avalanche, 3-2
RELATED STORY
MacKinnon ups goal streak to 4, Avalanche beat Sabres 6-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us