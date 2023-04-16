Vegas Golden Knights playoff history: How NHL's biggest risk became its biggest triumph

The Vegas Golden Knights have a short but impressive playoff history, having only been in the NHL since the 2017-2018 season. Despite their relatively young age as a franchise, they have already made a deep run to the Stanley Cup Final and have established themselves as a formidable playoff team.

Vegas Golden Knights playoff history ahead of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

In their inaugural season, the Vegas Golden Knights surprised the hockey world by winning the Pacific Division and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Led by a combination of veteran players like Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal, as well as up-and-coming stars like William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, the Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

They then defeated the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets in the next two rounds to advance to the Cup Final.

The Vegas Golden Knights faced the Washington Capitals in the final. The Capitals were led by superstar Alex Ovechkin. Despite a valiant effort, the Golden Knights were unable to overcome the Capitals, losing the series in five games.

The Vegas Golden Knights made the playoffs again in the 2018-2019 season but were eliminated in the first round by the San Jose Sharks in a controversial series.

In the 2020 playoffs, which took place in a unique bubble format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Finals. However, they were once again unable to make it back to the Cup Final, losing to the Dallas Stars in five games.

The following season, the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Conference Final, but due to the NHL’s new division system in place for the season, they played the Montreal Canadiens in the semifinals. The Canadiens knocked out the Golden Knights en route to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

As the Golden Knights head into the 2023 NHL playoffs, they will be looking to build on their past success and make another deep run. With a strong core of players including Jonathan Quick, Karlsson, and Marchessault, as well as new additions like Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo, the Golden Knights have the talent to compete with the best teams in the league.

