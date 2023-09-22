Vegas Golden Knights' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to embark on the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster brimming with talent and high expectations. As fans eagerly await the start of the season, here's a look at the projected starting lines for the Vegas Golden Knights:

Forwards:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault:

The top line features an intriguing combination of speed, skill, and playmaking ability. Jack Eichel, the centerpiece of the lineup, is flanked by Jonathan Marchessault's scoring touch and Ivan Barbashev's physical presence.

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone:

The second line showcases a blend of defensive responsibility and offensive creativity. Chandler Stephenson's two-way play, Mark Stone's leadership, and Brett Howden's versatility provide depth and balance.

Paul Cotter – William Karlsson – Michael Amadio:

The third line offers a mix of youth and experience. William Karlsson's playmaking abilities, Michael Amadio's work ethic, and Paul Cotter's potential create an exciting combination.

William Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Keegan Kolesar:

The fourth line brings physicality and energy. Nicolas Roy's faceoff expertise, Keegan Kolesar's physical play, and William Carrier's tenacity round out the forward group.

Defense:

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo:

The top defensive pairing features the experience and leadership of Alec Martinez alongside the elite two-way abilities of Alex Pietrangelo. This duo is expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore:

The second pairing offers a mix of physicality and offensive prowess. Brayden McNabb's physical presence complements Shea Theodore's ability to move the puck and join the rush.

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud:

The third pairing showcases youth and potential. Nicolas Hague's development will be closely monitored, and Zach Whitecloud's defensive reliability adds depth to the blue line.

Goaltenders:

Adin Hill: Hill is set to be the starting goaltender, aiming to establish himself as a reliable presence in the Golden Knights net.

Logan Thompson: Thompson will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His role as a reliable backup is essential for the team's success.

The Vegas Golden Knights' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that is looking to compete at the highest level. With a blend of scoring ability, defensive responsibility and physicality the Golden Knights aim to make a strong push for the playoffs in a competitive Pacific Division.

As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead the team to a successful postseason run.