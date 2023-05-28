Heartbreak for the Vegas Golden Knights as the Dallas Stars mounts an impressive comeback, cutting their series lead to 3-2 with a thrilling Game 5 victory. The Golden Knights seemed poised to wrap up the series with a commanding 3-0 lead, but the Stars had other plans.

Despite the efforts of Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson, who found the back of the net for Vegas, it was Ty Dellandrea's heroics that stole the show. His two crucial goals in the third period shattered our hopes of a quick series win.

Heartbreak and frustration filled the air as Golden Knights fans witnessed their team fall short. The anticipation of a series-clinching win quickly turned into disappointment as the Stars mounted a remarkable comeback.

The Vegas Golden Knights must dig deep and rediscover the dominant form that propelled them to this point. The team still has the talent and determination to come out on top, but will require a resilient effort from every player on the roster.

Vegas Golden Knights stunned by Stars in Game 5

In a stunning turn of events, the Dallas Stars emerged victorious in Game 5, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 4-2 and forcing a crucial Game 6 on home ice.

The Stars' win not only kept their hopes alive but also applied immense pressure on the Golden Knights, who appeared to have the series all but wrapped up with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The turning point came in the third period when Ty Dellandrea ignited a scoring surge for the Stars. With a well-placed wrister at 10:35, Dellandrea broke the tie, and within a mere minute and a half, he struck again, granting Dallas their first multi-goal lead of the entire series.

Prior to Dellandrea's heroics, the Stars showed resilience by quickly responding to Vegas' first two goals. Ivan Barbashev kick-started the game's scoring with a wrister at 13:36 of the first period, but Luke Glendening swiftly equalized for Dallas at 15:24 by redirecting a shot from Thomas Harley.

In the second period, Chandler Stephenson's snapshot to the top corner at 3:30 restored the Golden Knights' lead, only to be answered by Jason Robertson's wrist shot, marking his fifth goal in as many games, just over two minutes later.

