In a surprising move, the Vegas Golden Knights have traded one of their key members, Reilly Smith, to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Smith, who played a pivotal role in the Golden Knights' journey to their first Stanley Cup victory, will now don the black and gold of the Penguins.

As news of the trade broke, fans of both teams took to social media to share their thoughts and emotions.

The Vegas Golden Knights' fans were left disheartened and dismayed when news broke of the trade. Smith's departure has left a void in the hearts of loyal Golden Knights supporters who had come to admire his contributions both on and off the ice.

The trade also sparked debates among fans of other NHL teams. Some applauded the Penguins' acquisition, believing it strengthened their roster for another playoff push.

Others questioned the Golden Knights' decision to part ways with Smith, citing his consistent production and invaluable experience.

As the dust settles and the next NHL season approaches, only time will tell how this trade will ultimately impact both teams. Regardless, fans are eagerly awaiting the puck drop to see how this new chapter unfolds for Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights unveil preseason schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights have unveiled their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, setting the stage for their quest to defend their Stanley Cup championship.

The team will kick off their preseason games on September 24, facing off against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. This will be followed by a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena on September 25.

Returning to their home ice at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights will engage in four consecutive preseason games, starting with a clash against the Los Angeles Kings on September 27.

They will go head-to-head with the Arizona Coyotes on September 29, before facing the San Jose Sharks again on October 3. The preseason action will culminate with a final game against the Colorado Avalanche on October 5.

Following their preseason schedule, the Golden Knights will wrap up their preparations with an away game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on October 7. This game will mark the end of their preseason campaign and set the stage for the start of the highly-anticipated 2023-24 regular season.

Fans eagerly await further details regarding broadcast information for the preseason games and updates on rookie camp and training camp schedules. As the Golden Knights embark on their seventh season in the NHL, expectations are high as they strive to build upon their recent championship success. They would be looking to make another strong push for the Stanley Cup.

