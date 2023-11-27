Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 27, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) host the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary on Monday, Nov. 27, at 9.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. Both teams enter the contest fresh off of a loss.

The Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalance.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Game preview

Following a 2-0 loss to Arizona, the Vegas Golden Knights' season record stands at 14-5-2. Despite a commanding 34-18 shot advantage and an unsuccessful 0-5 power play performance in the last game, the Vegas Golden Knights has recently encountered struggles, losing six of their past nine matchups. Nevertheless, they maintain their lead in the Pacific Division.

Jack Eichel leads the team with eight goals, 12 assists and 88 shots on goal. The projected starting goalie for Vegas, Adin Hill, boasts a 9-2-1 record, a 1.97 goals against average, and a .932 save percentage.

On the other hand, with a 8-10-3 record for the season, the Calgary Flames are coming off a 3-1 loss to Colorado. Despite outshooting Colorado 30-24 and going 0-4 on the power play in the last game, the Flames had previously secured a 7-4 victory over Dallas.

Elias Lindholm has been a key player for the Flames with five goals, 10 assists and 53 shots on goal. The projected starting goalie for Calgary, Jacob Markstrom, holds a 5-7-2 record this year, along with a 2.93 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Golden Knights hold a historical advantage over the Calgary Flames. The Flames and Golden Knights have a history of 18 games in their head-to-head encounters. The Flames' overall record against the Golden Knights stands at six wins and 12 losses (33.3%).

The Vegas Golden Knights showcase their offensive strength as the best scoring team in the league, tallying a total of 66 goals (3.1 per game). Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames hold the 18th spot in the league with 62 goals scored this season (3.0 per game).

Defensively, the Golden Knights shine, allowing just 50 total goals (2.4 per game), securing the fourth position in the NHL for the fewest goals against. In contrast, the Flames have room for improvement, having allowed 71 total goals this season (3.4 per game), placing them 25th in the NHL.

In faceoff battles, the Golden Knights maintain a 51.2% success rate, ranking 12th in the NHL. The Flames win 50.5% of faceoffs, securing the 16th position in the league.

Sporting a commendable +16 goal differential, the Golden Knights rank sixth in the league, showcasing a well balanced offensive and defensive performance. In contrast, the Flames struggle in goal differential, posting a -9, which places them 22nd in the league.

An interesting note is that the longest win streak that the Flames have enjoyed over the Golden Knights is two games, starting with a decisive 7-1 victory on April 7, 2018 and extending till Nov. 19, 2018.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

As the oddmaker's favorite in 18 games this season, Vegas boasts an 11-7 record. When faced with odds shorter than -116, the Golden Knights have emerged victorious in 10 out of 17 games. The odds for the upcoming game indicate a 53.7% chance of Vegas securing the win.

On the flip side, the Flames, designated as underdogs nine times this season, have caused upsets in three instances. When listed as underdogs of -106 or longer, Calgary holds a 3-6 record, implying a 51.5% chance for the Flames to emerge victorious.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Vegas Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Flames to upset as underdogs: Yes

Poll : Who Do You Think Has A Higher Chance Of Winning This Matchup? Vegas Golden Knights Calgary Flames 0 votes