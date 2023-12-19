Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the PNC Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are 21-6-5, atop the Western Conference and coming off a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. They are 5-1 in their last six games.

Vegas is currently being led by Jack Eichel, who has 36 points, while Mark Stone has 32 points, William Karlsson has 29 points, Jonathan Marchessault has 24 points, and Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore have 18 points.

Carolina, meanwhile, is 16-12-3 and fourth in the Metro division while being in seventh in the East. The Hurricanes have been off to a disappointing start, are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss on Sunday and are now on a two-game losing streak.

Carolina is led by Sebastian Aho who has 27 points, while Martin Necas has 23 points, Seth Jarvis has 22 points, Michael Bunting, Stefan Noesen and Teuvo Teravainen have 19 points.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 5-2-3 all-time against Carolina.

The Golden Knights allow 2.5 goals per game which ranks third in the NHL.

Carolina is averaging 3.19 goals per game.

Vegas is averaging 3.41 goals per game which ranks ninth.

The Hurricanes allow 3.19 goals per game.

The Golden Knights are 9-3-3 on the road.

Carolina is 8-2-3 at home.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Odds & prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are +110 underdogs while the Carolina Hurricanes are -130 favorites with the over/under set six goals.

Carolina is much better at home but their offense has struggled as of late, which is a problem here against Vegas who are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season.

The Golden Knights should be able to keep the Hurricanes' offense in check and pick up a road win as the underdog, as Vegas is one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Prediction: Vegas 3, Carolina 2.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win +110.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -102.

Tip 3: Martin Necas under 2.5 shots -115.

Tip 4: Uner 1.5 goals first period -105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas Carolina 0 votes