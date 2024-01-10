Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 10th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-12-5) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak on the road when they face the Colorado Avalanche (26-12-3) on Wednesday, Jan 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

Colorado secured a 4-3 shootout victory at home against the Boston Bruins on Jan 8, winning the shootout 1-0 for the final triumph. Vegas are coming off a 5-2 home victory against the New York Islanders on Jan 6.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche is currently averaging 3.65 goals per game for the season, with their defense allowing 3.15 goals per game. Despite a second place ranking in offense, their defense holds the 18th position.

Nathan MacKinnon has been a standout player for the Colorado, amassing 22 goals and 44 assists, totaling 66 points this season. Mikko Rantanen has also made significant contributions with 21 goals and 30 assists in 41 games.

In goal, Alexander Georgiev boast an impressive 22-9-2 record demonstrating his skills with a 2.97 GAA and .895 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas Golden Knights this season indicates an average of 3.22 goals scored and a defensive record of 2.77 goals per game, placing them seventh in rankings.

Jack Eichel stands out as key offensive asset for Vegas, amassing 42 points with 18 goals and 24 assists in 40 games. WIlliam Karlsson adds to the offensive with 15 goals and 17 assists.

Logan Thompson, boasting a record of 12-8-3, .902 SV%, and a 2.83 GAA, designated as the goaltender for this game.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and significant numbers

In a series of 30 games, combining regular season and playoffs, the Avalanche and Golden Knights maintain a balanced contests, with the Avalanche holding an overall record of 15-15 (50%) against their opponents.

In regular season matchups alone, the Avalanche maintain a slightly favorable record of 13-10 (56.5%) against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche showcase an impressive power-play conversion rate of 24.36%, ranking them eight best in the league, while their +21 goal differential positions them sixth best.

On the other side, the Golden Knights' power play stands at 21.83%, ranking 14th, and they boast a +18 goal differential, placing them ninth best in the league.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

Colorado has been dominant as the favorite this season, securing victory in 24 out of 37 games. Among the 29 games where the odds were shorter than -146, the Avalanche won 19 times, reflecting 59.3% chance of success for Colorado.

The Golden Knights, facing the underdog label in 11 games, managed to defy the odds with six upset wins, boasting a 54.5% success rate. Vegas faced odds of +122 or longer this season and suffered a loss, with the current odds indicating a 45.0% chance for them to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado 5 - 3 Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

