The Vegas Golden Knights can advance to the Stanley Cup Final tonight as they have a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars. The winner of the series faces the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final.

The Stars are looking to become just the fifth team in NHL history to come back down from a 3-0 series.

Game 4 goes down on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars

TV: TNT, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history. Vegas made the Cup Final in 2018 but lost in five games to the Washington Capitals.

Although the Golden Knights are up 3-0 in the series, Mark Stone says they can't get ahead of themselves and still need to play their best game of the series.

"I don't know if it was much of a message but now we're one step closer to where we want to be," Mark Stone said. "But we still have one more game to win. We want to have our best game in the series tomorrow night. Because we know that they're gonna have that desperation. So we need to bring our best foot forward to try and close this series."

The Stars, meanwhile, will be without their captain Jamie Benn who was suspended for two games for his crosscheck on Mark Stone.

"Let's put it this way: He made a mistake, and he feels really badly about it," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "I don't think anyone in the building feels worse than he does about it. I'm not going to pile on him. He's been a leader here through his entire career and leads by example every day on and off the ice."

"He made a mistake. Fortunately, Mark Stone is OK, and we've got to live with the consequences, and the consequences were a big hole. But I'm not going to stand here and pile on tonight. I don't think it does anybody any good," added DeBoer.

X-Factor: Jake Oettinger has yet to play a solid game for the Stars and if Dallas is going to keep this series alive, Oettinger will need to limit Vegas' chances. The Vegas Golden Knights have scored early in games and stole the momentum. So, if Dallas is going to win, Oettinger will need to make some big saves early and carry the Stars to get the win.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Matinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hauge-Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Kirvanta-Domi-Seguin

Marchment-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Hanley

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Golden Knights vs Stars prediction

The Dallas Stars are looking to avoid being swept and will have to do it without their captain. The Vegas Golden Knights have been playing well and have found ways to score on Oettinger, while Adin Hill has been solid in the net.

However, I am expecting the Stars to come out aggressive and get an early goal to get the momentum. This will be a close game and I wouldn't be surprised if it goes to OT, but I like Dallas to keep this series going.

Stars 3, Golden Knights 2

