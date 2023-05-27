Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Game 5: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Western Conference Final

On Saturday, the Dallas Stars pay a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on various networks, including ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, and TVAS, providing ample viewing options for fans across different regions.

The Golden Knights currently hold a 3-1 lead in the series, but they suffered a tough 3-2 overtime defeat in their last game against the Dallas Stars on May 25. Despite the setback, Vegas will be looking to bounce back on home ice and close out the series in front of their passionate fans.

On the other hand, the Dallas Stars are riding high after securing a 3-2 home victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in their previous encounter. The Stars have shown resilience and determination throughout the playoffs, and they will be aiming to extend the series and force a Game 6.

For those unable to catch the action on television, there are several streaming options available. Fans can tune in via DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, or Vidgo, ensuring that they don't miss a single moment of the intense playoff action.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Game 5: Preview

Game 5 of the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights promises to be a highly anticipated showdown.

The Stars managed to stave off elimination in Game 4, pulling off an overtime victory to keep their season alive. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights, who had hopes of sweeping the series, faltered in overtime and will now return to their home ice for a pivotal Game 5.

The Stars will be looking to build on their recent success and force a Game 6 on their home turf. Their offensive production has been a concern throughout the series, as they have only managed to score eight goals thus far. The top two lines, led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski, have contributed 6 goals and 7 assists.

However, the rest of the offense has struggled to find the back of the net. Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment, who had strong regular seasons with a combined 33 goals and 48 assists, have yet to make an impact in this series.

In contrast, the Vegas Golden Knights have asserted control over the series, buoyed by their potent offense. They have already tallied 13 goals, with Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, and Ivan Barbashev leading the way with four goals and eight assists.

The entire team has contributed to their offensive success, with William Karlsson, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Zach Whitecloud all making significant contributions.

With so much at stake, Game Five is poised to be a thrilling and decisive contest in determining which team will advance to the Western Conference Final.

